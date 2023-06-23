Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics for the better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics for the better

The influence of this remarkable woman has been immeasurable.

The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999
By Eilidh Whiteford

Few politicians have a transformative effect on the political landscape around them, but Winnie Ewing was undoubtedly one of them.

It’s hard to overestimate Ewing’s impact on Scottish public life and the movement for home rule. When she won the 1967 Hamilton by-election, against all odds, she sent a shockwave through the British establishment.

The reaction of the then Labour government to her victory was to establish the Kilbrandon Commission, a process that paved the way to the establishment of the Scottish parliament, famously “reconvened” in 1999 by Winnie Ewing herself, presiding over its opening session as the oldest MSP elected as part of the initial cohort.

In a career that spanned four decades, Ewing served in the House of Commons as MP for Hamilton (1967-70) and Moray and Nairn (1974-79), and she represented the Highlands and islands in the Scottish Parliament as a regional list MSP from 1999 to 2003. However, it was her long stint in the European parliament that cemented her reputation.

She was first elected to represent the Highlands and islands in Brussels and Strasbourg in 1979, and was re-elected a further three times, increasing her share of the vote at each subsequent election.

Le Monde dubbed her “Madame Écosse” because she pursued Scotland’s interests so relentlessly in Europe, building friendships and alliances along the way – and the moniker stuck. Winnie Ewing was Scotland’s champion in Europe, and the voters of the Highlands and islands knew it.

When Winnie spoke, folk stopped to listen

Growing up on the Moray Firth, I well remember Winnie campaigning along the coast with her colleague, former Banffshire MP, Hamish Watt. She brought colour and more than a touch of glamour to north-east politics.

When Winnie spoke, folk stopped to listen. A charismatic and compelling orator, she always used measured tones and cogent arguments to persuade others of her case. A solicitor by profession, she always spoke to the point and did not suffer fools, but she also had deep political intuition and was capable of winning both hearts and heads in debates about Scotland’s future.

Winnie Ewing championed the interests of Scotland in Europe

She often found herself in a lonely position in politics, sometimes the sole SNP representative in democratic fora, often the only woman in the room. But Winnie Ewing was a woman of enormous personal courage and independent mind, willing to stand up for what she believed to be right, even when it left her out on a limb. (Traits the evidence of recent days suggests she has bequeathed to her son, Fergus.)

Winnie’s intellect, her instinctive ability to relate to others, and her unshakeable belief in Scotland’s potential made her a formidable political communicator. The influence of this remarkable woman has been immeasurable, and she will be remembered as a genuinely iconic figurehead of the national movement.

Eilidh Whiteford was SNP MP for Banff and Buchan between 2010 and 2017

