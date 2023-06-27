Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street

Stephen Livingstone stole the grass-cutting machinery from a shed on School Drive.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen.


A drunken thief was found pushing and dragging two stolen lawnmowers around an Aberdeen Street.

Stephen Livingstone stole the grass-cutting machinery from a shed on School Drive.

But such was the level of the 51-year-old’s intoxication, he was at a loss to explain why he had taken the items.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9.30pm on May 21 last year.

She said: “The accused was seen acting suspiciously in the area and police were contacted.

“The accused was not difficult to find because he was out in the street and he had two lawnmowers and an extension cable that he was pushing and dragging about the street.

‘He recalls being profoundly intoxicated’

“He was totally visible to the police, about 50 metres away from the locus.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and seemed to be suffering from an injury.”

Ms MacDonald said the total value of the lawnmowers and cable was £130. Everything was recovered.

Livingstone pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client “apologised profusely for his conduct”.

He added: “He can’t give an explanation for the offence.

“He recalls being profoundly intoxicated.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Livingstone, of Don Street, Aberdeen, £260.

