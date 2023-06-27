Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street

A drunken thief was found pushing and dragging two stolen lawnmowers around an Aberdeen Street.

Stephen Livingstone stole the grass-cutting machinery from a shed on School Drive.

But such was the level of the 51-year-old’s intoxication, he was at a loss to explain why he had taken the items.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9.30pm on May 21 last year.

She said: “The accused was seen acting suspiciously in the area and police were contacted.

“The accused was not difficult to find because he was out in the street and he had two lawnmowers and an extension cable that he was pushing and dragging about the street.

‘He recalls being profoundly intoxicated’

“He was totally visible to the police, about 50 metres away from the locus.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and seemed to be suffering from an injury.”

Ms MacDonald said the total value of the lawnmowers and cable was £130. Everything was recovered.

Livingstone pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client “apologised profusely for his conduct”.

He added: “He can’t give an explanation for the offence.

“He recalls being profoundly intoxicated.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Livingstone, of Don Street, Aberdeen, £260.

