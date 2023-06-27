Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers

Carla Robb repeatedly kicked her taxi driver in the face as he sped through the Seaton area of Aberdeen in search of help.

By Kathryn Wylie
Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
A woman who repeatedly kicked an Aberdeen taxi driver in the face has claimed she only did so in a bid to stop his “erratic driving”.

The taxi driver was only driving in that manner, however, because he was under attack by Carla Robb and her accomplice Peter McCallum, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 32-year-old had just met her co-accused McCallum, 25, at a party and drunkenly agreed to share a taxi with him from Powis Circle to Seaton Road on September 13 2021.

When the taxi driver pulled up at their destination at around 9.50pm, McCallum violently began attacking him by pinning him to the seat and repeatedly punching him.

After sustaining multiple blows to the face, their victim managed to drive off in the hope of attracting help.

Woman repeatedly kicked him in face as he drove

Fiscal depute David Ballock said: “The complainer drove the vehicle in a fast and erratic manner due to the accused McCallum continuing to assault him.

“As a result of the way in which he was driving the accused Robb started to kick out at the seat in front of her to have the complainer slow down, in doing this the accused Robb kicked the complainer on several occasions to the left side of his face.”

The driver, being attacked on two fronts by this time, did ultimately find help when an officer in a marked police vehicle saw him looking “clearly distressed”.

The constable got out to help, activating his body-worn video camera and found the driver with cuts and bruises to his face.

The taxi driver, who didn’t require medical treatment, told the officer he’d been assaulted by both passengers.

Fled scene but admitted assault

Robb made off before she could be stopped and the officer took control of McCallum.

Robb admitted an assault to injury charge. She appeared alone in the dock and her co-accused will be sentenced next month for an identical charge plus a further one of perverting the course of justice.

Defence agent Alex Burn said it was Robb’s victim’s “erratic driving” that caused her to attack him.

He added: “She had been at a party where she met Mr McCallum. She didn’t have a relationship with him prior to that. She had become inebriated and they decided to get a taxi to the Seaton area.

‘Her life has not particularly gone to plan’

“I can understand the taxi driver’s position. He wanted to get out of the situation as quickly as possible.”

The solicitor said the charge against Robb had been “much reduced”.

“She expresses remorse for this,” he added. “Her life has not particularly gone to plan and she has taken to alcohol to deal with his issues. All her previous offending has been alcohol-related.

“She’s in a far better place now than she was when we first met her.”

He said she was “clearly desperate to engage” with support services.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed to help provide that support and sentenced Robb, of Hallfield Crescent, Aberdeen, a 15-month supervision order.

