Golf: Cruden Bay’s Laurie Phillips keeps hat-trick bid on track

Laurie Phillips has marched into the last eight of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Cruden Bay member Laurie, 44, remains on target to become the first to clinch a hat-trick of titles as two other former winners crashed out.

Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay) and Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) both lost in the second round.

Bradley Fraser (McDonald Ellon) defeated Tyler by two holes while Callum Bruce, the North-east Matchplay champion, overcame Barrie by the same score at Deeside.

However, Laurie overcame Kevin Riddell (Stonehaven) 2&1, Adam Giles (Newmachar) 4&3 and Nick Macandrew 2&1 at Royal Aberdeen.

Well decommissioning superintendent Laurie says: “My match with Kevin was played in horrendous wet and windy conditions.

“It was a close game at Cruden Bay and the scoring was good considering the conditions.

“I managed to get an early four hole lead against Adam then played steady with a lot of pars to close the match out.

“It was great to catch up with Nick as we played three finals of the Challenge Cup at Cruden Bay from 2010-2012.

“It was also superb to play Royal Aberdeen again as it was a while since I last played there and I’ve had some success there over the years.

“Nick is an excellent player and there was only one hole in it until he got a tough lie next to a bunker at the 17th and I edged it 2&1.”

Laurie now faces a trip to Inverurie to play Calum Morrison for a place in the semi-finals.

He added: “There are still many good players still left in the competition so we will what happens but I’m looking forward to it.”

Plus-three handicapper Laurie first lifted the Champion of Champions trophy in 2007 after defeating Barrie 4&3 at Buckpool and he added a second title two years later after overcoming John Godward, of Ellon McDonald, by 3&2 at Kintore.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 towards the finals which will culminate at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE GENTS’ CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Ian Hill (10) Braemar wo, Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House scr.

Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Matchplay champion beat Barrie Edmond (-2) Bon Accord 2 holes.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay beat Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar 4&3.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy lost to Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen 3&2.

Alex England (3) Dufftown beat Brian Gilbert (-1) Kintore 3&2.

Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal beat Kevin Stuart (1) Insch 4&2.

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon beat Tyler Ogston (-3) defending champion from Nigg Bay 2 holes.

Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh beat Blair Moir (scr) Keith 4&3.

Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern beat Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone 3&1.

Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh wo, Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan scr.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie wo, Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty scr.

Iain Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum lost to David Macklin (-1) Deeside 5&4.

Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay beat Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International 1 hole.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum beat Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead 1 hole.

Koby Buchan (-1) North-east Boys beat Craig Chalmers (0) Meldrum House 5&4.

Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead lost to Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen 3&2.

ROUND THREE TIES

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon v Alex England (3) Dufftown.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie wo, Ian Hill (10) Braemar scr.

Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh lost to Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay 4&3.

Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Matchplay v David Macklin (-1) Deeside.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum beat Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh 5&4.

Koby Buchan (-1) North-east Boys v Ben Murray (-3) Portlethen.

Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen lost to Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay 2&1.

Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone v Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal.

Karen remains on track

Karen Anderson is on course to retain her Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies handicap title.

Dunecht House member Karen has reached this year’s quarter-finals where she has a home draw against Amanda Farquhar (McDonald Ellon).

Former ladies captain Karen defeated Susannah Calder by two holes at Stonehaven before receiving a bye in round two after Irene Waddell (Newburgh) withdrew.

Karen said: “Susannah and I had a close game which we didn’t think we’d get finished at one point.

“It was a lovely day to start with but the haar came in and we thought we might be called off around about the eighth.

“But Mother Nature was kind to us and it cleared back out to sea.

“I suppose that’s the joys of playing on the coast! I really enjoyed the course as there are some interesting holes that make you think and Sue was a pleasure to play with.”

Karen won the inaugural ladies handicap tournament at Kemnay last year after beating Rhona Cocker, of Insch, at the first extra hole in the final.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE LADIES CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULTS

Marilyn Ritchie (20) Inverallochy lost to Andrea Robertson (34) Auchenblae 19th.

Kath Emeleus (9) Hazlehead beat Karen Roberts (18) Cruden Bay 1 hole.

Astrid McAllister (18) Peterculter lost to Amanda Farquhar (20) McDonald Ellon 2&1.

Carole White (18) Fraserburgh lost to Christine Bruce (20) Turriff 2 holes.

Shirley Cowie (13) Buckpool beat Lorna McKendrick (16) Ballater 5&3.

Susan Stuart (17) Kintore v Lorna Donaldson (6) Inverurie.

Jeanette Clark (20) Newmachar beat Flora Shewan (20) Murcar Links 1 hole.

Nyah Wright (31) Cullen Links beat Eve Ironside (25) Kemnay 9&8.

Yvonne Stewart (10) Huntly beat Marie Findlater (16) Aboyne 2 holes.

Susannah Calder (29) Stonehaven lost to Karen Anderson (20) defending champion from Dunecht House 2 holes.

Hilary Buchan (18) Deeside beat Barbara Webster (19) Strathlene 3&2.

Dawn Cardno (24) Rosehearty beat Jenny Robb (18) Longside 6&5.

ROUND TWO TIES

Shirley Cowie (13) Buckpool beat Yvonne Stewart (10) Huntly 6&5.

Christine Bruce (20) Turriff v Andrea Robertson (34) Auchenblae.

Hilary Buchan (18) Deeside lost to Susan Stuart (17) Kintore 4&3.

Amanda Farquhar (20) McDonald Ellon beat Lindsey Vincent (14) Insch 4&3.

Kath Emeleus (9) Hazlehead lost to Jeanette Clark (20) Newmachar 4&3.

Robyn Gallon (6) Duff House Royal beat Lorna Edwards (14) Oldmeldrum 4&3.

Nyah Wright (31) Cullen Links beat Dawn Cardno (24) Rosehearty 5&4.

Karen Anderson (20) defending champion from Dunecht House wo, Irene Waddell (29) Newburgh scr.

Royal on the road

Defending Aberdeen Pennant League champions Royal Aberdeen will travel to face Hazlehead in the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament.

The Balgownie side qualified as runners-up to Newmachar in Group B after defeating Bon Accord in their final match.

Newmachar will host Banchory while Bon Accord will travel to face Group C winners Deeside.

Murcar Links will have home advantage against Nigg Bay in the other quarter-final match.

Bon Accord and Banchory both qualified as the best third-place finishers.

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS

(to be played between Sunday, July 9 and Sunday, July 23).

Deeside v Bon Accord; Hazlehead v Royal Aberdeen; Murcar Links v Nigg Bay; Newmachar v Banchory.

LATEST RESULTS:

Group A – Northern 1, Hazlehead 4; Caledonian 1, Nigg Bay 4.

Group B – Portlethen 5, Auchmill 0; Royal Aberdeen 4, Bon Accord 1.

Group C – Craibstone 4.5-0.5; Murcar Links 4, Peterculter 1.

FINAL PLACINGS

Group A – Hazlehead 12, Nigg Bay 9, Banchory 6, Northern 3, Caledonian 0.

Group B – Newmachar 10, Royal Aberdeen 7, Bon Accord 6, Portlethen 5, Auchmill 0.

Group C – Deeside 12, Murcar Links 9, Craibstone 4, Stonehaven 3, Peterculter 1.