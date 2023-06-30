‘It was me’: Snapchat confession of post office worker who stole £2,500

A thief who stole £2,500 from the Post Office where he worked later confessed to the crime over Snapchat.

Daniel Sherry nabbed the cash from the safe as he and a coworker closed up the Inverness store following a shift.

But he later sent a text message telling people: “It was me who took the two grand.”

Sherry, who now lives in Telford in England, was not present at the sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of theft in relation to the incident on March 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on that date Sherry and a coworker had been tasked with closing the Post Office store in Charleston Court at the end of their shifts.

It was later discovered that the takings were £2,500 short.

CCTV footage was reviewed and showed Sherry removing the money from the bottom of the safe.

He then sat on the floor with the money waiting for the other worker there to leave the area.

Thief’s Snapchat confession

Following the theft witnesses received a Snapchat message from Sherry that read: “I’m not gonna lie to anyone anymore, as you probs know now, it was me who took the two grand.”

Sherry claimed he had only intended to take around £1,000, but the bundle he took contained around £2,500.

The court heard that only a small portion of the cash was recovered from Sherry and through his wages.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Sherry, told the court that his client “accepts there is a breach of trust”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Sherry, of Connomara Meadow, Telford, on a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work in the community and 12 months supervision as well as imposing a requirement for a 30-day rehabilitation action.

There is no longer a Post Office branch at that location.