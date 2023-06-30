‘It was me’: Snapchat confession of post office worker who stole £2,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was me’: Snapchat confession of post office worker who stole £2,500

Daniel Sherry stole £2,500 from the post office where he worked, then sent a Snapchat message confessing to the crime.

By Jenni Gee
There is no longer a Post Office at the Charleston Court location. Image: DC Thomson
There is no longer a Post Office at the Charleston Court location. Image: DC Thomson

A thief who stole £2,500 from the Post Office where he worked later confessed to the crime over Snapchat.

Daniel Sherry nabbed the cash from the safe as he and a coworker closed up the Inverness store following a shift.

But he later sent a text message telling people: “It was me who took the two grand.”

Sherry, who now lives in Telford in England, was not present at the sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of theft in relation to the incident on March 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on that date Sherry and a coworker had been tasked with closing the Post Office store in Charleston Court at the end of their shifts.

It was later discovered that the takings were £2,500 short.

CCTV footage was reviewed and showed Sherry removing the money from the bottom of the safe.

He then sat on the floor with the money waiting for the other worker there to leave the area.

Thief’s Snapchat confession

Following the theft witnesses received a Snapchat message from Sherry that read: “I’m not gonna lie to anyone anymore, as you probs know now, it was me who took the two grand.”

Sherry claimed he had only intended to take around £1,000, but the bundle he took contained around £2,500.

The court heard that only a small portion of the cash was recovered from Sherry and through his wages.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Sherry, told the court that his client “accepts there is a breach of trust”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Sherry, of Connomara Meadow, Telford, on a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work in the community and 12 months supervision as well as imposing a requirement for a 30-day rehabilitation action.

There is no longer a Post Office branch at that location.

