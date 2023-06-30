Why this man is travelling the world to find a solution to Japanese knotweed and other invasive species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Why this man is travelling the world to find a solution to Japanese knotweed and other invasive species

Ross Watson is visiting Cambodia and Croatia in the fight to beat the superweeds which cost Scotland £246 million a year.

By John Ross
Ross Watson wll visit Cambodia, Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia to research invasive species. Image Lynda Simpson WTML
Ross Watson wll visit Cambodia, Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia to research invasive species. Image Lynda Simpson WTML

Parts of the Highlands under threat from foreign invaders could find help from overseas.

Invasive non-native plants cause problems in many areas of the region where they put at risk native species and wildlife.

NatureScot estimates invasive species cost Scottish agriculture and forestry more than £246 million a year to control and manage.

Now one woodland manager hopes projects tackling the issue in other parts of the world could be used increasingly here.

How do we get rid of giant hogweed?

Ross Watson manages sites across the north for Woodland Trust Scotland, including Urquhart Bay, Balmacaan and Abriachan on Loch Ness; Ledmore and Migdale in Sutherland; and Uig on Skye.

He has overseen work removing invasive species, including rhododendron, Japanese knotweed, giant hogweed, Himalayan balsam and cotoneaster.

He has been awarded a Churchill Fellowship to discover how people in Cambodia are tackling similar issues.

Next year he will also spend three weeks following a river through Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia on a similar mission.

An abseiler clearing cotoneaster plants. Credit Lee Collier WTML.

In Cambodia, water-hyacinth is a pest plant that blocks waterways and limits boat traffic.

But in the Tonlè Sap floating village the harvested plants, once decomposed, can be used as a base for growing fruit and vegetables for the community.

A handicraft cooperative also creates woven products from the water hyacinth. This generates income from tourists while addressing an ecological challenge.

In parts of Europe, communities are also harvesting invasive plants to manufacture a useful by-product. They are using Himalayan Balsam to make paper.

Ross says the projects are unlikely to be directly replicated in Scotland. But he add they are good examples of  community cooperation and partnership which would be copied in some way.

In Scotland, there are just a few small examples of re-using invasive species – to make dyes or biochar, a form of charcoal – but he believes there is scope to scale up efforts.

“Once harvested we can find alternative use for the plants. There are things we are already doing here but on a tiny scale.

Can you remove Japanese knotweed forever?

“How do we market that and make that more accessible locally or within Scotland?

“And what else are people doing? How are the overcoming it, I’m sure there are many more examples.

“But ultimately its about the long-term removal with the people who live there at the heart.”

He says to be successful, there needs to be a change of focus in tackling the issue here.

“In the UK we might get a funding programme for three years to remove rhododendron or Japanese knotweed.

“But after the three years what happens? If the funding runs out the plant comes back.

“We shouldn’t be thinking about three years’ time but about 10 years’ time and take a much longer-term approach and much wider land management and community approach.

Ross Watson (far<br />left) with members of a woodland working group clearing invasive species in Ledmore. Image Cherry Alexander.

“We should be trying to think differently. Rather than the short-term ‘let’s get rid of them’, we should be looking at what we do with the land afterwards.”

“How can we create something by removing invasives? How do we involve young people? Is there a social enterprise opportunity through using a by-product?

He says some projects should be transferable between the tropical rainforest of Cambodia and the temperate rainforest of the west coast.

“It’s about sharing ideas but also creating a collective feeling we are not isolated in dealing with invasive plants in our habitats.

“It’s a global issue which we can tackle by creating a network of people who share ideas and information.”

Is rhododendron dangerous?

Problem plants are being tackled by the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative (SISI) across an area over a third of Scotland and almost one and half times the size of Wales.

Efforts to reverse the decline of rainforest fragments in Scotland include tackling major threats such as rhododendron which suppresses tree regeneration.

Last year the Scottish Government announced £1.3 million for forest recovery, including controlling invasive rhododendron and managing deer.

But campaigners said the money is just a fraction of what is needed.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

