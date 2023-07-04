Pensioners’ retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioners’ retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings

The couple, both in their 70s, fell victim to Ponzi fraudster Alexander Martin Idris Hind.

By Danny McKay
Alexander Martin Hind is finally behind bars.
Two Ellon grandparents have told how their dream of retiring to Cornwall has been destroyed after they lost more than £150,000 to a cruel con artist.

The couple, both in their 70s, were all set to move to the south-west of England to live out their retirement next door to family.

But that dream came crashing down in devastating fashion when police informed them their so-called financial advisor had swindled them out of £158,037.03 and fled to America.

On Friday, Alexander Martin Idris Hind, 44, finally appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted his guilt over a string of similar cons.

Sentence was deferred on Hind, who was eventually extradited back to Scotland after living it up in a lavish South Carolina house for years, and he is now behind bars as he waits to learn his fate.

‘He’s absconded and I don’t think you’ll get your money back’

Two of his victims, a retired helicopter pilot and credit controller wife from Ellon, attended court to see for themselves the man who stole their retirement dream.

The remorseless Hind ignored them as he was led away in handcuffs, but the couple have now spoken out about their experience.

Alexander Hind’s home in South Carolina. Image: Zillow.com

The husband said: “My sister lives in Cornwall and we were going to buy the house next door to her.

“We planned everything. We got planning permission, we got drawings for an extension lined up, we got a builder lined up – and then we found out our money was no longer available.

“It scuppered our plans. And my sister feels very aggrieved as we were going to help each other into old age.

“That was our one shot. That’s it finished.”

Hind was working for a legitimate Aberdeen financial company when the couple sought his expert advice.

He managed to steal their savings by setting up a company and bank account with a similar-sounding name to the legitimate firm so that they would be fooled into paying him money.

‘He’s totally callous’

“When he did our financial analysis before, he said ‘I see you’re both risk averse’.

“I said ‘yeah, because we’re at an age where we’re not working, so if we lose anything we can’t recoup it’.

“He said ‘yeah I see where you’re coming from’ – and then took all our money.

“He’s totally callous. It was premeditated. The only thing that was important to him was getting money into his bank account.”

Asked how they felt about their dream being dashed, his wife replied: “Gutted.”

She first learned they had lost everything when she took a call from the police.

‘Are you sitting down?’

She described how an officer first asked if she knew Hind and then, when she said he was their financial advisor, he said: “Are you sitting down?”

She added: “I said ‘Oh dear god, no. What?’.

“And he said ‘I’m sorry but this is now a police matter and I’d like to come and talk to you’.”

The officer broke the news in person, telling her: “I’m so sorry, but he’s absconded and I don’t think you’ll get your money back.”

Describing what happened next, she went on: “I was in disbelief.

“After he left, I just sat on the floor and sobbed and sobbed and sobbed.”

The retired credit controller then had the unenviable task of breaking the bad news to her husband.

He said: “As you can imagine I was totally unhappy about it.

‘He’s got no conscience’

“We felt like fools.

“We’d been conned, there’s no doubt about it, but conned by an expert, so if you’re going to get conned, get somebody good to do it.

“He was an expert at his job.”

The cruel conman used his fake company to scam a number of pensioners out of retirement money and life insurance pay-outs totalling more than half a million pounds – then fled to the US before law enforcement could catch up with him.

The couple say they have exhausted every avenue they can think of to try to recover even a fraction of their money, but have hit a brick wall at every turn.

He said: “When we went to try and get some recompense from other parties that we thought might bare responsibility, nobody takes any responsibility whatsoever.

“We got a good solicitor in Aberdeen to look at it on a pro bono basis and he got a QC to look at it, and they were surprised that we were not able to achieve anything.

“We’ve not had a single penny back.

‘He should stay in prison until the last person he’s defrauded has died’

“We are lucky that he didn’t take everything or else we would’ve just had two old age pensions to live on.”

When the couple, who have six grandchildren, attended court to watch the case, Hind completely ignored them.

“There was no acknowledgement. I don’t think he’s remorseful,” said the retired pilot.

“If I had an opportunity to speak to the court, I’d say he should stay in prison until the last person he’s defrauded has died, but that won’t happen.”

Hind is due to be sentenced later this month.

