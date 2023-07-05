Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window

Jolanta Gorska was found guilty of assault during a trial but she continues to work in the care home where she attacked her colleague.

By Bryan Rutherford and Jenni Gee
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View

A carer who injured a nurse during a violent row about opening a window is still working at the care home where she attacked her colleague.

Jolanta Gorska, 59, denied assaulting 38-year-old agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie while they worked together at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness.

But Gorska was found guilty of pushing, grabbing, and twisting Mrs Mackenzie’s hands to her injury after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

She was fined £350 with a £20 victim surcharge for her violent outburst and is now at the centre of an “internal review” being carried out by the care home operator.

But the Press and Journal can reveal that Gorska is still working shifts at Cameron House in the meantime, two weeks after her criminal conviction.

And her assault victim has spoken of her worry for the well-being of Gorska’s other colleagues and the residents she cares for.

“She’s very short-tempered. She just snaps – like a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

“My main concern is that Jolanta’s still working at the care home and management is not acknowledging the seriousness of what she’s done.”

Jolanta Gorska, left, assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie, right. Images: Facebook/Lorna Mackenzie

Cameron House is home to 30 residents and is run by CrossReach, the operating name for the Church of Scotland’s Social Care Council, which delivers services to the elderly.

When The P&J telephoned the care home on Tuesday and asked to speak with Gorska, the manager Lisa MacKenzie answered the call.

She told us: “She was actually here this morning, but she’s away home now. She’s normally working night shifts”.

When asked if she was aware of Gorska’s recent conviction, the manager replied: “I can’t make a comment.”

‘Altercation’ was ‘isolated incident’

A spokesman for CrossReach later said the safety of its residents and staff is a “top priority” and any concerns are taken “extremely seriously”.

He stressed that the “altercation” between a CrossReach employee and an agency nurse during a night shift on October 25 2022 was “an isolated incident”.

The spokesman added: “No residents were involved in this altercation.

“The matter was investigated at the time and referred to the Scottish Social Services Council in line with best practice guidelines.

“In light of the outcome of the court case, a fresh internal review is now underway and it would be inappropriate to comment on confidential matters involving individual employees.”

Cameron House care home on Culduthel Road in Inverness. Image: CrossReach (The Church of Scotland’s Social Care Council)

Speaking after the guilty verdict that led to Gorska being handed a £370 penalty, her victim said she was disappointed with the punishment.

“I thought the sentence was soft. It doesn’t make me feel that she’s being held accountable for her actions,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

‘It was like she was possessed’

Recalling the assault, Mrs Mackenzie added: “It was like she was possessed. I get embarrassed telling people this was all over a window.

“We had just finished the rounds and it was quite hot and stuffy in the front lounge.

“But Jolanta said she was cold and as I went to open the window she came at me like a bat out of hell.

“She pushed me away from the window and grabbed my hands so I couldn’t move. She twisted them and scratched me, saying, ‘You don’t work here’.

“She wouldn’t let go of me even though I was shouting, ‘Let go, back off’. I was in shock, and she walked away like nothing had happened.”

Mrs Mackenzie, who also works as a staff nurse at Raigmore Hospital, said Gorska left her with red marks and scratches on her skin.

“I had to get a tetanus jab because she pierced my skin with her long nails,” she added.

Jolanta Gorska was convicted of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

Gorska remains registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) to work unrestricted as a support worker/practitioner in a care home service for adults.

But a spokeswoman for the SSSC has confirmed that it’s “aware” of last year’s assault and the outcome of Gorska’s trial a fortnight ago.

“We do not comment on complaints we have received or cases under investigation until after any hearing,” she explained.

“When we receive an allegation that a worker’s fitness to practise may be impaired, we will consider whether there is an issue about a social service worker’s suitability to remain on the Register.

“In cases where we believe there is a heightened risk we can impose a Temporary Order to temporarily suspend a person from the Register pending a full investigation.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
Jolanta Gorska continues to work at Cameron House on Culduthel Road, Inverness. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail
Fiona McIver with daughter grace, 16 months.
Aberdeen IVF solo mum says choosing a donor was 'like online dating'