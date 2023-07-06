Daffodil picker’s dangerous near-miss with HGV on A92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Daffodil picker’s dangerous near-miss with HGV on A92

Alina Grisca crossed onto the wrong side of the A92 while overtaking a queue of traffic - forcing a lorry coming the other way to slam on the brakes to prevent a head-on crash.

By Danny McKay
Alina Grisca leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Alina Grisca leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A daffodil picker narrowly avoided a tragic collision with an HGV after a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Alina Grisca crossed onto the wrong side of the A92 while trying to pass a queue of traffic – forcing a lorry coming the other way to slam on the brakes to prevent a head-on crash.

The 31-year-old had been in a hurry due to learning one of her children was unwell, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

But Grisca, who had been in the north-east with her partner to pick flowers, has now been banned from the road after admitting dangerous driving.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter said the incident happened around 5.30pm on March 31 last year on the A92 near Glashendrum House, Kinneff.

Both vehicles were forced to brake harshly

He said the HGV driver was approaching a right-hand bend passing a stream of traffic going the other way when he saw Grisca’s vehicle coming towards him on his side of the road.

Mr Procter said: “The HGV driver had to immediately release the accelerator and brake harshly and tried to alert the accused to his presence.

“The accused pulled back onto the correct side of the road, swerving into the line of traffic and having to brake harshly to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front.”

Grisca drove off but was later traced by the police.

‘They were effectively out of their minds with worry’

Appearing in the dock, Grisca, of Irby Street, Boston, Lincolnshire, pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client, a Romanian national, was treating the matter “extremely seriously”.

He said: “She and her partner were in Scotland as field workers at this time.

“This is something her partner has done for a number of years.

Daffodils. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“She joined him this year for a period picking daffodils for commercial sale with a proper organisation.”

Mr Hingston explained the couple have two children and, on the day in question, had received a call informing them one of the children was particularly unwell.

He said: “They were effectively out of their minds with worry at the time.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Grisca £380 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

