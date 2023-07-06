Peterhead man thanks community for support after murder of ‘kind and generous mum’

The son of a Peterhead gran who was killed in her own home said he has been overwhelmed by the support of the community since her death last week.

Neil Ross said he has been inundated with messages of support since 58-year-old Elizabeth Watson was killed.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Diver, Mrs Watson’s younger son, has been charged in connection with his mum’s death.

A regular church attender, Mrs Watson had lived in Catto Drive for 40 years and was well known and liked in the town.

She was found dead on Tuesday, June 27, and police opened a murder inquiry, later charging Divers.

Older son Mr Ross, who is a dad of two, said he wanted to say a “big thank you” to everyone who had been in touch to remember her.

He said: “I will always love my mum and I really miss her.

“My mum was my world, just don’t know what to do without her.”

Peterhead residents have paid tribute to Elizabeth Watson

The 38-year-old said: “I know my mum will be amazed at all the support from friends and family.

“I didn’t know my mum knew so many people. She seemed to have had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.

“I had no idea she had touched so many lives.

“If you asked my mum for a bit of sugar, she would give you the bag – and then she would buy you another one. She was a generous and kind woman.”

Mrs Watson had two grown-up children and two grandchildren. Her mum and dad still live in the town.

“Every Saturday she was up in the morning, down to the town to pay her bills, then to Iceland and back home in time to serve the tea to my gran and grandpa,” Mr Ross said.

Peterhead gran loved her family

“She loved going to Aberdeen to spoil the grandchildren. She loved family and she loved us all.”

On Sunday, Mrs Watson attended Apex Church where she was a regular attender.

He continued: “I would go up with the kids to see her every Sunday. We will miss her.”

A fundraising page was set up on the family’s behalf to help give Mrs Watson the ‘send off she deserves’.

So far it has raised more than £2,200.

Mr Ross added: “I would like to thank everyone for all the flowers, cards and those who have donated to the fundraising page.

“Everything is appreciated, and it is nice to see and hear all the stories about my mum.

“Thank you, as well, to all those people who have visited and those who laid flowers in the street.

“Many people have told me that they liked to see my mum. She stood at the bus stop every day on the way to her work. She was always there in her pink jacket.

“I think everyone knew her.”

Mrs Watson had worked at Ice Pack Ltd as a fish packer for the last 10 years.

But Mr Ross said she could turn her hand to anything she was asked to do.

Donations can be made to remember Elizabeth Watson here.