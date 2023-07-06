Peterhead man thanks community for support after murder of ‘kind and generous mum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead man thanks community for support after murder of ‘kind and generous mum’

A man has appeared in court charged with the gran-of-two's death.

By Louise Glen
A smiling Neil Ross and Elizabeth Watson. Image: Supplied by Neil Ross.
Neil Ross and Elizabeth Watson. Image: Neil Ross.

The son of a Peterhead gran who was killed in her own home said he has been overwhelmed by the support of the community since her death last week.

Neil Ross said he has been inundated with messages of support since 58-year-old Elizabeth Watson was killed.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Diver, Mrs Watson’s younger son, has been charged in connection with his mum’s death.

A regular church attender, Mrs Watson had lived in Catto Drive for 40 years and was well known and liked in the town.

Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
A fundraiser has been launched in Elizabeth Watson’s memory. Image: Facebook.

She was found dead on Tuesday, June 27, and police opened a murder inquiry, later charging Divers.

Older son Mr Ross, who is a dad of two, said he wanted to say a “big thank you” to everyone who had been in touch to remember her.

He said: “I will always love my mum and I really miss her.

“My mum was my world, just don’t know what to do without her.”

Peterhead residents have paid tribute to Elizabeth Watson

The 38-year-old said: “I know my mum will be amazed at all the support from friends and family.

“I didn’t know my mum knew so many people. She seemed to have had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.

“I had no idea she had touched so many lives.

“If you asked my mum for a bit of sugar, she would give you the bag – and then she would buy you another one. She was a generous and kind woman.”

Mrs Watson had two grown-up children and two grandchildren. Her mum and dad still live in the town.

“Every Saturday she was up in the morning, down to the town to pay her bills, then to Iceland and back home in time to serve the tea to my gran and grandpa,” Mr Ross said.

Peterhead gran loved her family

“She loved going to Aberdeen to spoil the grandchildren. She loved family and she loved us all.”

On Sunday, Mrs Watson attended Apex Church where she was a regular attender.

He continued: “I would go up with the kids to see her every Sunday. We will miss her.”

A fundraising page was set up on the family’s behalf to help give Mrs Watson the ‘send off she deserves’.

So far it has raised more than £2,200.

Senior Pastor Neil Cameron at Apex Church, Chapel Street, Peterhead.

Mr Ross added: “I would like to thank everyone for all the flowers, cards and those who have donated to the fundraising page.

“Everything is appreciated, and it is nice to see and hear all the stories about my mum.

“Thank you, as well, to all those people who have visited and those who laid flowers in the street.

“Many people have told me that they liked to see my mum. She stood at the bus stop every day on the way to her work. She was always there in her pink jacket.

“I think everyone knew her.”

Mrs Watson had worked at Ice Pack Ltd as a fish packer for the last 10 years.

But Mr Ross said she could turn her hand to anything she was asked to do.

Donations can be made to remember Elizabeth Watson here.

