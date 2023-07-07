Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault

Jonathon Sinclair knocked his victim to the ground with a punch and then kicked him in the face.

By Jenni Gee
The cashpoint assault took place outside a Lochalsh Road convenience store. Image: DC Thomson
A man has been jailed after a vicious assault at a city cashpoint.

Jonathon Sinclair knocked his victim to the ground with a punch and later kicked him in the face.

The man was left with cuts and bruises following the attack outside a Merkinch convenience store.

Sinclair, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a single charge of assault to injury relating to the attack on November 10 last year.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that the victim had walked from his home to the convenience store on Lochalsh Road and had just put his bank card and PIN into the cash machine outside when he was blindsided by Sinclair.

Cashpoint assault knocked man to ground

“He has felt a punch to the right side of his face, which caused him to fall to the ground,” Mr Weir said.

“He has then been aware of the now accused Jonathon Sinclair on top of him throwing punches to his face.”

At one point the pair separated and the complainer noticed he had dropped his mobile phone, but as he bent to retrieve it Sinclair kicked him in the face.

When Sinclair headed towards the cash machine, which still had the man’s card in it, his victim left the scene and headed to the Post Office on the opposite side of the street and police were contacted.

The complainer had a cut under his left eye, a cut to his left cheek and bruising and swelling to his face.

“He did not seek medical advice at the time of the incident although an ambulance was contacted for him,” Mr Weir said.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Sinclair, told the court his client and the complainer were known to each other.

Defence: ‘Issue’ led to fight

He said: “The background seems to be that there had been an issue between the two of them.

“My client’s position seems to be that something has been taken from him. He has seen to the complainer and taken that opportunity.”

Mr Mann said the pair had engaged in a fight, but his client had gained the advantage.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Sinclair: “I’ve been given no reason why you actually committed this assault. It was a serious assault to injury.

“You have analogous previous convictions.

“There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She sentenced Sinclair, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness, to 11 months backdated to November 14 of last year.

 

