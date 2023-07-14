Four appear in court after Inverness drugs raid

Four people have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

John Sabharwal, 25, and Shadrach Ekpo, 18, both from London, and Kerry McDonald, 45, Christina Swanson, 39, both from Inverness, made no plea and were committed for further examination and released on bail.

It follows a police raid on a house in the Merkinch area of Inverness yesterday.

Drugs worth three figures along with a four-figure sum of cash were recovered from the property in Wyvis Place.

Detective Constable Robert Morrison said: “We are committed to disrupting county lines drug activity supplying drugs into the Highlands causing misery to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity within the area to please contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”