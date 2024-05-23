Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart

An Inverness man caught carrying an “adapted” throwing dart for protection has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

James Wilson had previously admitted carrying the offensive weapon, which police officers found in his jeans pocket during a drugs search.

His solicitor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that Wilson has since “removed himself from the situation he was in” at the time of the offence.

Wilson, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was around 11pm on December 29 of 2021 when police on mobile patrol spotted Wilson in Lochalsh Court, Inverness.

Man drew police attention

She said: “Their attention was drawn to the accused standing on the roadway with his arms outstretched making inaudible comments toward the police vehicle.”

They approached and spoke with Wilson and it was decided that, due to his demeanour, a drugs search should be carried out.

It was during this search, Ms Hood said, that the weapon was discovered in his right jeans pocket.

She said: “This was inspected and found to be a throwing dart wrapped totally in sellotape with a removable cap covering the point.

‘For my own protection’

“The accused freely stated: ‘I’ve got it for my own protection, I was jumped outside my home address in Brown Street a few days ago, that’s why I’m carrying it.”

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Clare Russell, for Wilson, told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He has removed himself from the situation he was in.

Sheriff Aitken placed Wilson, of Union Street, on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.