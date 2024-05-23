Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart

James Wilson told police he had the pointed article "for protection" when it was found during a search.

By Jenni Gee
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.

An Inverness man caught carrying an “adapted” throwing dart for protection has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

James Wilson had previously admitted carrying the offensive weapon, which police officers found in his jeans pocket during a drugs search.

His solicitor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that Wilson has since “removed himself from the situation he was in” at the time of the offence.

Wilson, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was around 11pm on December 29 of 2021 when police on mobile patrol spotted Wilson in Lochalsh Court, Inverness.

Man drew police attention

She said: “Their attention was drawn to the accused standing on the roadway with his arms outstretched making inaudible comments toward the police vehicle.”

They approached and spoke with Wilson and it was decided that, due to his demeanour, a drugs search should be carried out.

It was during this search, Ms Hood said, that the weapon was discovered in his right jeans pocket.

She said: “This was inspected and found to be a throwing dart wrapped totally in sellotape with a removable cap covering the point.

‘For my own protection’

“The accused freely stated: ‘I’ve got it for my own protection, I was jumped outside my home address in Brown Street a few days ago, that’s why I’m carrying it.”

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Clare Russell, for Wilson, told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He has removed himself from the situation he was in.

Sheriff Aitken placed Wilson, of Union Street, on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

