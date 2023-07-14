Malky Mackay dares to dream of Viaplay Cup glory for Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the Dingwall club’s Hampden triumph in the 2016 League Cup is an inspiration to him and the class of 2023.

The long road to Hampden starts at Stranraer on Saturday in the competition now branded the Viaplay Cup as Premiership County make the 530-mile round trip to their League Two hosts.

Last season, the Staggies topped Group C, but were stopped by Celtic in the second round.

Mackay is respectful of past successes and wants to write his own chapter at the Global Energy Stadium.

Mackay would love County players to get ‘sensational’ cup final experience

When asked whether the Jim McIntyre-led League Cup final win against Hibs at Hampden seven years ago is inspirational as his side begin their campaign, he said: “Very much so.

“I really enjoy the history of this club. I wanted to know as much as I could when I turned up.

“Since then I have branded the training ground as much as I could with a variety of things, such as pictures of Hampden.

“Winning the League Cup at Hampden was an incredible achievement. I spoke to the players about their own careers and wanting to do the best they can, reach peaks and play at the best stadia.

“It doesn’t get better than playing at Hampden. I managed to do that myself, but it was normally for Queen’s Park in front of 400 people.

“To play and be involved in cup finals is sensational. I would love our players to do that at this club again in the near future.”

Highland clubs can pack punch in cups

Just last month, County’s Highland neighbors, Championship Caley Thistle, contested the Scottish Cup final, losing 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic in the Hampden sunshine.

Mackay reckons that is further proof that the north clubs have every reason to believe they can be big-hitters in the cups.

He said: “It was an incredible achievement from (ICT manager) Billy Dodds, especially after the Queen’s Park game (who beat ICT then were expelled for fielding an ineligible player).

“For a Highland club to go to Hampden and to take the fans they did was great.

“To have a team from our area in a cup final – we have to both try and punch above our weight to try and be involved in such glamour games.

“It’s important for our communities and for our youngsters that are in our foundation, and in our academy, to grab on to something, to want to see something on TV and love to do that and ask their dads how they can start that, and for dads to say: ‘We’re taking you to this’.

“The Monday after our play-off final win against Partick Thistle, the queues for the new strip and for season tickets were huge.

“These are important markers for youngsters who are going to become future supporters or players of the academy.”

Stranraer out to cause another shock

Stranraer finished seventh in League Two last season, but only five points off the promotion play-off spots.

They are tough nuts to crack at Stair Park. Only champions Stirling Albion and Dumbarton were better home performers in their division.

Ten years ago, Ross County slipped to a 3-2 loss there, too, and Mackay knows his men will have to earn the victory they are after against the Blues.

He added: “They’re a football team and they want to play, so it will actually be really good to go and test ourselves against another team who are going to pass the ball.

“I know myself, when you’re in a lower division and you’re playing against a team from a higher division, you raise your game because you want to cause a shock.

“You want to prove yourself against these guys and show that you can play at a higher level.

“As a manager again, I want to test myself against teams higher up in our division, so I am sure we’ll get that from Stranraer.

“They’re at home as well, so I am taking nothing for granted.”

County’s next Viaplay Cup Group D tie will be against Morton at home on July 22, before they go to Edinburgh City on July 26 and round off their group campaign against Kelty Hearts in Dingwall on July 29.