Two break-ins within 24 hours in Wick spark police investigation

An investigation has been launched following two break-ins within 24 hours in Wick.

Police are looking for witnesses following both incidents, which took place at the start of the month.

The first occurred between the hours of 8.45pm and midnight on Wednesday, July 5, after a break-in took place at the BT Telephone Exchange on Union Street in Wick.

The second incident happened between Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7, when The Old Kitchen Shop at The Norseman car park in Wick was broken into.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0125710/23.