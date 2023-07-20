Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder’s Aberdeen hotel rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder’s Aberdeen hotel rampage

David Preston's "frightening" and "unpleasant" disturbance kicked off not long after he checked into the Marriot Hotel in Dyce.

By Danny McKay
The incidents took place at the Marriot Hotel in Dyce. Image: Google Maps
The incidents took place at the Marriot Hotel in Dyce. Image: Google Maps

A scaffolder went on a drunken rampage at an Aberdeen hotel, throwing soup and bread around, knocking on guests’ doors and challenging staff to a fight.

David Preston kicked off not long after checking into the Marriot Hotel in Dyce and sitting down for dinner at the restaurant.

The 34-year-old, who had been in Aberdeen for work, began shouting and swearing and became aggressive when challenged by staff.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 8.30pm on June 20, the accused attended at the locus to check in for the night.”

Preston sat down in the restaurant area for dinner but “began shouting and swearing at no one in particular”.

‘He was drunk’

When a member of staff asked him to stop, Preston warned “if he wanted to take it outside then he could”, which the employee took to mean he wished to fight.

Ms Laird said: “The accused’s food arrived and he threw bread and soup around the restaurant and continued to shout and swear.”

Continuing to be “aggressive”, Preston made his way outside and threw his bags against a window before returning to the reception area.

A short time later, staff received a call from another guest advising that Preston was “running down the hall knocking on others’ doors”.

Staff then traced Preston in the swimming pool area, which he’d entered by kicking open a locked door.

Preston walked around the pool area before trying to leave through another door.

Staff tried to engage with him but Preston continued to push and kick at the door.

Eventually, the staff unlocked the door and Preston made his way back to the reception area where he dropped his bags on the floor and sat on them.

He again threatened to fight staff, threw his bags against a window and then ran out of the hotel.

‘It must have been frightening for both the staff and guests’

Preston, of Friarscourt Avenue, Glasgow, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He was drunk. He has no memory of this.

“It’s not a defence but an explanation.”

Mr Burnett said his client had been in the area for work as a scaffolder, but lost his job as a direct result of the offence.

He added: “He recognises alcohol has become an issue for him. He’s already sought treatment for that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Preston: “You don’t need me to tell you this is a most unpleasant offence of public disorder.

“It must have been frightening for both the staff and guests.”

She fined him £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

