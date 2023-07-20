Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder’s Aberdeen hotel rampage

A scaffolder went on a drunken rampage at an Aberdeen hotel, throwing soup and bread around, knocking on guests’ doors and challenging staff to a fight.

David Preston kicked off not long after checking into the Marriot Hotel in Dyce and sitting down for dinner at the restaurant.

The 34-year-old, who had been in Aberdeen for work, began shouting and swearing and became aggressive when challenged by staff.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 8.30pm on June 20, the accused attended at the locus to check in for the night.”

Preston sat down in the restaurant area for dinner but “began shouting and swearing at no one in particular”.

‘He was drunk’

When a member of staff asked him to stop, Preston warned “if he wanted to take it outside then he could”, which the employee took to mean he wished to fight.

Ms Laird said: “The accused’s food arrived and he threw bread and soup around the restaurant and continued to shout and swear.”

Continuing to be “aggressive”, Preston made his way outside and threw his bags against a window before returning to the reception area.

A short time later, staff received a call from another guest advising that Preston was “running down the hall knocking on others’ doors”.

Staff then traced Preston in the swimming pool area, which he’d entered by kicking open a locked door.

Preston walked around the pool area before trying to leave through another door.

Staff tried to engage with him but Preston continued to push and kick at the door.

Eventually, the staff unlocked the door and Preston made his way back to the reception area where he dropped his bags on the floor and sat on them.

He again threatened to fight staff, threw his bags against a window and then ran out of the hotel.

‘It must have been frightening for both the staff and guests’

Preston, of Friarscourt Avenue, Glasgow, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He was drunk. He has no memory of this.

“It’s not a defence but an explanation.”

Mr Burnett said his client had been in the area for work as a scaffolder, but lost his job as a direct result of the offence.

He added: “He recognises alcohol has become an issue for him. He’s already sought treatment for that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Preston: “You don’t need me to tell you this is a most unpleasant offence of public disorder.

“It must have been frightening for both the staff and guests.”

She fined him £420.

