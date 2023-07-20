‘I’m a dirty beast’: Man’s chilling call to police after brutal beating of girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’m a dirty beast’: Man’s chilling call to police after brutal beating of girlfriend

Lee Hipson - who has a long history of violence - also strangled the mother of his child in an Aberdeen hotel room.

By Connor Gordon
Lee Hipson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.
A thug put his partner’s life in danger after brutally assaulting her in a hotel room.

Lee Hipson, 29, turned on the woman at Aberdeen’s Britannia Hotel on October 14 2022.

Hipson is stated to have punched her on the head and body as well as strangled her – knocking her unconscious.

He later phoned police officers stating: “I’m a f***ing dirty beast” and that he was a “nasty b******.”

The incident took place more than two years after the serial offender trashed his prison cell and racially abused a black nurse.

His lawyer at the time said he was not racist adding that he “converted to the Muslim religion.”

Hipson told other hotel guests: ‘I’ve just sorted her out’

Hipson initially faced an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow for his latest offence.

However, the Crown accepted a reduced plea to an assault to his girlfriend’s severe injury and danger of life.

The court heard that the pair had been in an earlier relationship for 12 years.

They split up due to Hipson’s prolonged periods behind bars.

They rekindled their relationship shortly before visiting the hotel.

CCTV showed Hipson and the woman leaving the room on a number of occasions to have a cigarette.

She was not noted to have suffered an injury at that time.

Later that night, Hipson attended a communal seated area alone where he drank alcohol with other guests.

When asked where his partner was, Hipson replied: “Aw I’ve just sorted her out, I’ll push her back and then I’ll do that.”

Hipson then made punching and pushing gestures before returning to the room.

Bloodstained sheets

He left the hotel the following morning.

Minutes later, the woman left the room carrying bedsheets which a cleaner claimed were blood stained.

She was picked up in a taxi which took her to her mum’s house.

Hipson phoned the police meantime stating: “I’m a f***ing dirty beast, my name’s Lee Hipson.”

Prosecutor Louise Beattie added: “He said he was in a hotel with his baby mum and requested that a safe and well check be carried out on her as he had turned into a nasty b******.”

Police attended the woman’s mum’s house and noted that she had numerous injuries.

She claimed that an unknown man approached her, grabbed her by the throat and punched her to the face causing her to fall to the ground.

She was noted in hospital to have tenderness to her ribs as well as restricted movement, tenderness and bruises to her neck.

She also suffered bruising to her knee, arm and hand as well as swelling to her forehead, cheekbones, right eye socket and jaw.

There were broken blood vessels on the surface of her right eyeball.

An extensive list of previous convictions

Miss Beattie said: “The injuries are severe and consistent with (the complainer) having been punched on her head and body as well as with manual strangulation.

“She told the doctor that she lost consciousness during the assault hence the danger to life aggravation on the charge.”

A forensic examination stated that the woman’s was on the bed with her head near the headboard while she was bleeding and being punched or struck by Hipson during the assault.

It was revealed that Hipson has an extensive list of previous convictions including serious violence, public disorder and wilful fire-raising.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Judge Lord Armstrong.

Hipson, who appeared from custody, had his remand continued meantime.

