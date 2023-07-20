Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at valuation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at valuation day

The event allows residents to have their items appraised while also raising funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
St Leonards Church in Forres.
Valuation day to be held at St Leonard's Church in Forres. Image: Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Get searching those attics and cupboards for long-forgotten treasures ahead of a charity valuation day in Forres.

A valuation day is taking place in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland next weekend.

Hosted by Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers, people can take along family heirlooms appraised, with people likely holding onto hidden treasures worth a lot of money.

Several specialists will be at the event, including in the fields of jewellery and silver, paintings, ceramics, Asian art, and furniture.

Attendees can bring in a wide selection of items to be appraised by experts, costing £10 for the first three items and £5 for additional items.

Sharing knowledge

Kier Mulholland, the event organiser, said: “Our team are very much looking forward to visiting Forres at the end of the month and sharing their knowledge to help raise funds for the important work Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland carries out across the country.”

Jayne Forbes, assistant director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland added: “We are very grateful to the team at Lyon & Turnbull for choosing Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland as its charity of the year, and to benefit from the proceeds of the valuation day.

“The funds raised from this fantastic initiative will go towards supporting those people in Scotland with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29, between 12-4pm at St Leonard’s Church.

