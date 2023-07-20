Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at valuation day

Get searching those attics and cupboards for long-forgotten treasures ahead of a charity valuation day in Forres.

A valuation day is taking place in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland next weekend.

Hosted by Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers, people can take along family heirlooms appraised, with people likely holding onto hidden treasures worth a lot of money.

Several specialists will be at the event, including in the fields of jewellery and silver, paintings, ceramics, Asian art, and furniture.

Attendees can bring in a wide selection of items to be appraised by experts, costing £10 for the first three items and £5 for additional items.

Sharing knowledge

Kier Mulholland, the event organiser, said: “Our team are very much looking forward to visiting Forres at the end of the month and sharing their knowledge to help raise funds for the important work Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland carries out across the country.”

Jayne Forbes, assistant director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland added: “We are very grateful to the team at Lyon & Turnbull for choosing Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland as its charity of the year, and to benefit from the proceeds of the valuation day.

“The funds raised from this fantastic initiative will go towards supporting those people in Scotland with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29, between 12-4pm at St Leonard’s Church.