Woman assaulted rival in scene likened to ‘Wild West wagon train’

A woman assaulted a rival in an Aberdeen street while a group of men on bikes circled them in a scene compared to a “Wild West wagon train”.

Semone Molina and her victim had both been drinking in Wisely Place in the Countesswells housing development when the attack took place.

Molina, 32, who had been in a state of high emotions after receiving some upsetting news, approached the woman and grabbed her by the hair before pulling her to the ground.

The assault continued on the ground while the woman’s friends circled the pair on bicycles – compared by Molina’s solicitor as being like a “Wild West wagon train”.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on October 8 last year.

Accused had drunk bottle of wine

He said: “The complainer was drinking at the locus with her friends. In the course of the day, the accused attended with her sister.

“The accused, at some point, approached the complainer shouting at her for unknown reasons.”

Molina then grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her, with both women eventually falling to the ground during the struggle.

Mr McMann said: “While on the ground, the accused seized hold of her hair and struck her head repeatedly against the ground.”

This happened “six or seven” times before the pair were separated by others.

‘Apologetic and ashamed’

The complainer sustained a laceration to her head and had to attend hospital.

Molina, of Pentland Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court the women knew each other, adding: “There’s a bit of a history between the various families.”

He explained that on the day of the offence, his client had started drinking after receiving upsetting news.

Mr Hingston said: “Her response to that was to buy and consume a bottle of wine and get into bother with this individual.

“This individual, for what it’s worth, was not alone. She was accompanied by three young men on bikes when this happened.

“It was a bit like a Wild West wagon train.”

The solicitor added Molina is “apologetic and ashamed”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for nine months for Molina to be of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.