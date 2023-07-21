Woman assaulted rival in scene likened to ‘Wild West wagon train’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman assaulted rival in scene likened to ‘Wild West wagon train’

Semone Molina and her victim had both been drinking at Wisely Place in Aberdeen, with the court told there had been something of a history between the two families.

By Danny McKay
Semone Molina appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Semone Molina appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A woman assaulted a rival in an Aberdeen street while a group of men on bikes circled them in a scene compared to a “Wild West wagon train”.

Semone Molina and her victim had both been drinking in Wisely Place in the Countesswells housing development when the attack took place.

Molina, 32, who had been in a state of high emotions after receiving some upsetting news, approached the woman and grabbed her by the hair before pulling her to the ground.

The assault continued on the ground while the woman’s friends circled the pair on bicycles – compared by Molina’s solicitor as being like a “Wild West wagon train”.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on October 8 last year.

Accused had drunk bottle of wine

He said: “The complainer was drinking at the locus with her friends. In the course of the day, the accused attended with her sister.

“The accused, at some point, approached the complainer shouting at her for unknown reasons.”

Molina then grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her, with both women eventually falling to the ground during the struggle.

Mr McMann said: “While on the ground, the accused seized hold of her hair and struck her head repeatedly against the ground.”

This happened “six or seven” times before the pair were separated by others.

‘Apologetic and ashamed’

The complainer sustained a laceration to her head and had to attend hospital.

Molina, of Pentland Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court the women knew each other, adding: “There’s a bit of a history between the various families.”

He explained that on the day of the offence, his client had started drinking after receiving upsetting news.

Mr Hingston said: “Her response to that was to buy and consume a bottle of wine and get into bother with this individual.

“This individual, for what it’s worth, was not alone. She was accompanied by three young men on bikes when this happened.

“It was a bit like a Wild West wagon train.”

The solicitor added Molina is “apologetic and ashamed”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for nine months for Molina to be of good behaviour.

