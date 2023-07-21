Birmingham boy caught at railway station with baseball bat claimed he was here for ‘day out’

A Birmingham teen caught loitering at Laurencekirk railway station armed with a metal baseball bat claimed he was just in Scotland for a “day out”.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was hanging around the station with another teen when police approached them and found the bat concealed under his jacket.

In addition to trespassing and carrying the bat, the boy also tried to give officers a false name.

But a sheriff rejected the teen’s feeble “day out” excuse and ordered him to complete unpaid work.

‘Knows clearly how that looks to the court’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the teens were spotted on CCTV trespassing on platform two at the station around 11.40am on June 21.

She said: “Constables attended and the accused was asked if he was in possession of anything he shouldn’t be.

“He intimated he was in possession of a baseball bat and opened his jacket to reveal a black metal baseball bat.

“He intimated this was given to him for his protection.”

Ms Laird said the boy then provided officers with a false name.

The teen, of Birmingham, pled guilty to a charge under the British Transport Commission Act 1949 of trespassing, as well as possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had no previous convictions and was financially supported by his parents.

‘Going to have an impact on your life’

She said: “He got mixed up in a situation which he accepts he shouldn’t have.

“They had attended in Scotland simply for a day out.

“He tells me the baseball bat was provided to him on the train

“He accepts full responsibility for possession of it and knows clearly how that looks to the court.”

Ms Pirie said her client “panicked” when he gave the false name.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the boy: “I take into account what’s been said on your behalf.

“I don’t accept you were in Scotland for a ‘day out’.

“Whatever the reasons, clearly they’re going to have an impact on your life.”

She ordered him to complete 65 hours of unpaid work.

