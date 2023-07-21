Birmingham boy caught at railway station with baseball bat claimed he was here for ‘day out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birmingham boy caught at railway station with baseball bat claimed he was here for ‘day out’

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was hanging around Laurencekirk station with another teen when police found the metal bat concealed under his jacket.

By Danny McKay
Laurencekirk train station. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Laurencekirk train station. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

A Birmingham teen caught loitering at Laurencekirk railway station armed with a metal baseball bat claimed he was just in Scotland for a “day out”.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was hanging around the station with another teen when police approached them and found the bat concealed under his jacket.

In addition to trespassing and carrying the bat, the boy also tried to give officers a false name.

But a sheriff rejected the teen’s feeble “day out” excuse and ordered him to complete unpaid work.

‘Knows clearly how that looks to the court’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the teens were spotted on CCTV trespassing on platform two at the station around 11.40am on June 21.

She said: “Constables attended and the accused was asked if he was in possession of anything he shouldn’t be.

“He intimated he was in possession of a baseball bat and opened his jacket to reveal a black metal baseball bat.

“He intimated this was given to him for his protection.”

Ms Laird said the boy then provided officers with a false name.

The teen, of Birmingham, pled guilty to a charge under the British Transport Commission Act 1949 of trespassing, as well as possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had no previous convictions and was financially supported by his parents.

‘Going to have an impact on your life’

She said: “He got mixed up in a situation which he accepts he shouldn’t have.

“They had attended in Scotland simply for a day out.

“He tells me the baseball bat was provided to him on the train

“He accepts full responsibility for possession of it and knows clearly how that looks to the court.”

Ms Pirie said her client “panicked” when he gave the false name.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the boy: “I take into account what’s been said on your behalf.

“I don’t accept you were in Scotland for a ‘day out’.

“Whatever the reasons, clearly they’re going to have an impact on your life.”

She ordered him to complete 65 hours of unpaid work.

