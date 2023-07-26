Watch: Terrifying HGV crash at ‘challenging’ A90 junction caught on dashcam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Terrifying HGV crash at ‘challenging’ A90 junction caught on dashcam

The former haulage firm owner Douglas Knight kept his licence after his solicitor argued the junction was "very bad" and that his client had "almost made it".

By Danny McKay
Douglas Knight leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Knight leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

The terrifying moment a lorry pulled out in front of a van at “one of the most challenging junctions in the north-east” has been captured on dashcam footage.

Douglas Knight was behind the wheel of the articulated lorry when it pulled out of the Drumlithie junction onto the A90 near Glenbervie.

But the 61-year-old mistimed the manoeuvre and left a van spinning out of control into the central reservation and into the lorry itself as it tried to avoid a collision.

The former haulage firm owner has been allowed to keep his licence after his solicitor argued the junction was “very bad” and that his client had “almost made it”.

Dramatic dashcam footage of the incident was played to Aberdeen Sheriff Court and has now been released to The Press and Journal by the Crown Office.

Filmed from a vehicle coming in the other direction of the dual carriageway, it catches the moment of impact and shows the van spinning wildly while debris is left strewn across the road.

The driver of the van suffered a fractured wrist in the crash.

‘He misjudged the speed of the oncoming vehicle’

Knight, of Strathdon, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving over the incident, which happened on February 7 2022.

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court: “This is one of the most challenging junctions in the north-east of Scotland.

“He lets one car go past. He thinks he has enough time to drive across.

“He almost made it in the sense that the impact was at the very rear of his trailer.

“He accepts he misjudged the speed of the oncoming vehicle.

‘Every driver needs to be more careful than average’

“It’s a very bad road junction”.

Mr Sutherland said his client had been involved in driving lorries for more than 40 years, at one point employing 10 drivers in a company he took over from his father.

The lawyer said the incident was “of great regret”.

He argued a disqualification from driving would be “disproportionate” as the nearest bus stop to Knight’s home was 18 miles away in Alford.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I’ve taken into account the circumstances, in particular the difficulty and dangerous nature of this junction which I think can be said to be in judicial knowledge.

“It seems to me that probably every driver needs to be more careful than average when turning at this junction.

“I accept it was an error of judgement.”

The sheriff fined Knight £580 and gave him eight penalty points.

