Peterhead ‘move on’ from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead ‘move on’ from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash

Co-manager Jordon Brown wants his side to show a reaction against the Edinburgh side, following the Blue Toon's 3-0 Viaplay Cup defeat at Tannadice on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Player/co-manager Ryan Strachan, centre, was sent off for fouling Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe. Image: SNS.

Peterhead will “move on” after deciding not to appeal Ryan Strachan’s red card against Dundee United or make a complaint about the referee, says player/co-boss Jordon Brown.

After the Blue Toon’s 3-0 defeat to United at Tannadice on Saturday, Brown expressed his frustration at referee Calum Scott’s display and claimed the official used “foul and abusive language” towards his players.

Referee Scott awarded Dundee United two late penalties, which they scored, while player/co-manager Ryan Strachan was sent off for a foul on Mathew Cudjoe.

Brown has confirmed Peterhead will not appeal Strachan’s sending off, meaning he will be suspended for tonight’s Viaplay Cup clash with Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.

The Blue Toon will also be without Andy McCarthy, who is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United’s Tony Watt. Image: SNS.

Brown said: “We’re just going to leave it, take the medicine and move on. We want to get more minutes in the players legs, so we put it behind us and look to Spartans now.

“The plan was to rotate the squad against Spartans, and me and Ryan (Strachan) had planned for us to be on the sidelines, but those plans get ripped up a bit. We just have to react to that.

“With Ryan being suspended and Andy unfortunately missing out – they’re two big players, but it’s an opportunity for everyone in the squad to stake their claim.”

Brown wants to build on positives and see reaction against Spartans

Summer signing Jordan Armstrong will be in line to make his competitive Blue Toon debut against Spartans, having been on the bench for the last two games.

And Brown hopes more of his summer recruits can make an impact against the Edinburgh side.

Co-boss Brown added: “He’d been struggling to get fit, but he’s fit and raring to go for Wednesday night.

Jordan Armstrong, right, in action for Peterhead in a pre-season friendly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“He’s only played in a friendly against Banks o’ Dee, so we’re looking forward to getting Jordan on the pitch.

“Kieran Gibbons is unfortunately still out injured, but for people like (Aberdeen loanee) Aaron Reid, this is a good chance for him to come into the team, stake his claim and put in a strong performance.

“We’re excited to work with all these players. I’ve said it before, but none of the players coming in will weaken the team, so we’re really looking forward to the test.”

Peterhead’s main priority, Brown says, is the League Two opener against East Fife on August 5, and ahead of that match, the co-boss wants his side to continue building on the positives from their Viaplay Cup games.

The Blue Toon sit bottom of Group B, with one point – from a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle – and travel to Falkirk on Saturday for their final group match.

Brown said: “Spartans will be coming up raring to go, but we have to pick up from where we left off and show that we can react to an adverse result.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out there, especially after how the game ended at Tannadice on Saturday.

“A big positive for me is how disappointed we were with the result that game – it shows how far we’ve come. There is real ambition and belief in this squad.

“We feel like we’re benefiting longer-term from these games, so as long as we come through Wednesday unscathed then we will be in good shape.”

More from Peterhead FC

Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy looks to positives after disappointing Dundee United defeat
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams 'poor' refereeing display following claims of 'foul and abusive'…
Peterhead's Jordon Brown battles for the ball against Partick Thistle.
Peterhead will shut out Dundee United noise and aim to take scalp, says co-manager…
Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Scott Ross on finding his 'buzz' for football again at Peterhead under stewardship of…
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan pleased to sign former Celtic youngster
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie impresses on comeback in Peterhead's penalty shootout defeat against Partick Thistle
Jason Brown is ready for the new campaign. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jason Brown insists Peterhead are a club transformed ahead of season kick-off in Viaplay…
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident of a strong start in League Cup
Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal for Peterhead. Image: Newsline Media
Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead