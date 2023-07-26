Peterhead ‘move on’ from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash

Peterhead will “move on” after deciding not to appeal Ryan Strachan’s red card against Dundee United or make a complaint about the referee, says player/co-boss Jordon Brown.

After the Blue Toon’s 3-0 defeat to United at Tannadice on Saturday, Brown expressed his frustration at referee Calum Scott’s display and claimed the official used “foul and abusive language” towards his players.

Referee Scott awarded Dundee United two late penalties, which they scored, while player/co-manager Ryan Strachan was sent off for a foul on Mathew Cudjoe.

Brown has confirmed Peterhead will not appeal Strachan’s sending off, meaning he will be suspended for tonight’s Viaplay Cup clash with Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.

The Blue Toon will also be without Andy McCarthy, who is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Brown said: “We’re just going to leave it, take the medicine and move on. We want to get more minutes in the players legs, so we put it behind us and look to Spartans now.

“The plan was to rotate the squad against Spartans, and me and Ryan (Strachan) had planned for us to be on the sidelines, but those plans get ripped up a bit. We just have to react to that.

“With Ryan being suspended and Andy unfortunately missing out – they’re two big players, but it’s an opportunity for everyone in the squad to stake their claim.”

Brown wants to build on positives and see reaction against Spartans

Summer signing Jordan Armstrong will be in line to make his competitive Blue Toon debut against Spartans, having been on the bench for the last two games.

And Brown hopes more of his summer recruits can make an impact against the Edinburgh side.

Co-boss Brown added: “He’d been struggling to get fit, but he’s fit and raring to go for Wednesday night.

“He’s only played in a friendly against Banks o’ Dee, so we’re looking forward to getting Jordan on the pitch.

“Kieran Gibbons is unfortunately still out injured, but for people like (Aberdeen loanee) Aaron Reid, this is a good chance for him to come into the team, stake his claim and put in a strong performance.

“We’re excited to work with all these players. I’ve said it before, but none of the players coming in will weaken the team, so we’re really looking forward to the test.”

Peterhead’s main priority, Brown says, is the League Two opener against East Fife on August 5, and ahead of that match, the co-boss wants his side to continue building on the positives from their Viaplay Cup games.

The Blue Toon sit bottom of Group B, with one point – from a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle – and travel to Falkirk on Saturday for their final group match.

Brown said: “Spartans will be coming up raring to go, but we have to pick up from where we left off and show that we can react to an adverse result.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out there, especially after how the game ended at Tannadice on Saturday.

“A big positive for me is how disappointed we were with the result that game – it shows how far we’ve come. There is real ambition and belief in this squad.

“We feel like we’re benefiting longer-term from these games, so as long as we come through Wednesday unscathed then we will be in good shape.”