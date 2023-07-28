White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie Roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie Roundabout

Robert Campbell had been drinking with friends when he received a distressed call from his partner and made the decision to drive.

By Jenni Gee
The driver of a white Mazda that came off the road at the Ardullie roundabout on the A9 was almost three times the drink-drive limit.

Robert Campbell had been drinking with friends and got behind the wheel when he received a distressed call from his partner about the sudden death of a family member.

His vehicle became something of a local landmark – and is now immortalised on Google Maps – due to the length of time it was left abandoned on the NC500 route, close to the Cromarty Bridge.

Campbell, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving in relation to the incident on February 16 of this year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that other motorists spotted Campbell retrieving items from the stricken vehicle, which appeared to have been crashed, in the early hours of that morning.

Ardullie crash driver was over the limit

When police officers arrived Campbell failed a roadside test.

He was arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station where further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath – almost three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Campbell, said his client had been drinking with friends with no intention of driving when he received the distressed call from his partner.

Concerned for her safety, Campbell had taken the decision to get behind the wheel.

“He bitterly regrets the decision, taken against that background, to drive the motor car,” Mr Dickson told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Noting a previous conviction for failing to provide a sample, Sheriff Cruickshank fined Campbell, of Commerce Street, Buckie, £1040.

He also banned him from the roads for three years and certified him as suitable for a self-funded drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which, if completed, would reduce the length of the ban by a quarter.

NC500 ‘eyesore’ attracted local interest

Campbell’s car became something of a talking point in the local community following the incident, as it was left by the side of the road for more than two months.

Reports at the time told how the “eyesore” on the NC500 route had attracted attention from a local councillor who called for its removal.

At one point the vehicle was used as an impromptu billboard by opportunist advertisers and its resting position has been immortalised on Google Maps.

The vehicle was eventually removed on April 28 with one Facebook user commenting: “I thought that would have listed status by now”.

