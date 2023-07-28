Bank of Scotland closures: Will new community bankers be enough to support Scotland’s island communities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of Scotland closures: Will new community bankers be enough to support Scotland’s island communities?

Community bankers will have "the same knowledge, experience and access to our systems as someone in our branches," according to Bank of Scotland.

By Eve McLachlan
A small Bank of Scotland branch.
The Lochmaddy branch of the Bank of Scotland, along with the Tarbert branch, are closing next year. Image: Google

Bank of Scotland is replacing half of its branches in the Outer Hebrides with visiting “community bankers”.

The region currently has only four Bank of Scotland branches for in-person banking.

And, from February next year, it has been announced that branches in Lochmaddy and Tarbert will close their doors for good.

This will leave only one branch apiece for Uist and Lewis and Harris.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has condemned the closures, saying that the change could be “extremely difficult” for the community.

But Bank of Scotland says the closures reflect the changing way people are banking.

They believe that a new system combining online banking with visiting community bankers will be a better way to support customers near Lochmaddy and Tarbert.

Why are branches being closed?

Digital banking has led to a huge decrease in the use of in-person branches.

In the last year, the Lochmaddy Bank of Scotland branch had only eight regular customers, figures show.

And both the Lochmaddy and Tarbert locations are seeing over 50% less personal banking customers than in 2018.

Still, access to in-person banking will always be necessary, as Alasdair Allan has pointed out.

Digital banking ‘lengthy and frustrating’

“There are many services which can only be carried out in-branch,” he said. “And there can be technical issues with digital banking as well as lengthy and frustrating waits to speak with customer support teams over the phone.”

Vital in-person visits will now mean a two-hour round trip from Tarbert to Stornoway.

Mr Allan questioned whether this would “be seen as acceptable for customers in the central belt”.

Customers in Lochmaddy and Tarbert have, however, been promised additional support in the form of new community bankers.

How will community bankers work?

Community bankers will visit regularly to “provide face-to-face services to customers in their local communities,” said a Bank of Scotland spokesperson.

These include “making payments, account enquiries and online banking support”.

Community bankers will have “the same knowledge, experience and access to our systems as someone in our branches,” they say. “A community banker will typically be a colleague who works in one of our branches already.”

Bank of Scotland sign.
Figures show that more and more people are turning to online banking. Photo: Shutterstock

“If they cannot provide a service immediately, they will refer customers on to our specialist teams.”

The hope is that they will provide essential services without taking up the resources of a permanent branch.

Bank of Scotland says the exact visiting times will vary depending on each community’s needs.

“We will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our community banker to set up in, and on which days.”

