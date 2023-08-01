Paedophile jailed again after joining TikTok on the day he came out of prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Paedophile jailed again after joining TikTok on the day he came out of prison

Mark Innes, from Aberdeen, also accessed indecent images of children - but told police: "They just downloaded, by themselves".

By Craig McGlasson
Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes has been jailed after he accessed TikTok. Image: Cumbria Police
Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes has been jailed after he accessed TikTok. Image: Cumbria Police

A convicted sex offender from Aberdeen broke the law again on the day he was released from prison — by setting up a TikTok account.

Mark Innes, 31, had been sentenced at the city’s sheriff court in July 2020 for four offences – two related to sexual communication with a child and two for revenge porn.

Innes — never previously in trouble — was handed a nine-month prison term and was ordered, indefinitely, to comply with sex offender register requirements which barred him from setting up social media accounts.

Prosecutor Steven Ball told Carlisle Crown Court: “On July 1 2023, Police Scotland advised local police that the defendant was staying with his girlfriend in the Carlisle area.”

Innes, said Mr Ball, usually lived in Aberdeen and was supervised there by offender managers.

Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes. Image: Cumbria Police

When local officers in Cumbria paid him a visit to check compliance, he surrendered a Samsung mobile phone.

“Officers became concerned that he had accessed a site — believed to be a child sex abuse site — via Google five times on June 12,” said Mr Ball.

“He had also accessed the Telegram site that day.

“Further examination of his phone revealed that he had established a number of social media accounts. The first one, TikTok, was created on the day of his release from his recall to custody on May 9.”

Instagram had been set up on May 31 and one on another messaging app several weeks later.”

The court heard Innes had been recalled to prison on licence in March 2022, before being released on May 9 this year.

Paedophile maintains he accessed illegal images ‘accidentally’

In interview, Innes admitted to using Telegram and a chat group on which adult pornography was being shared. He spoke of clicking on a link he was given with four indecent child images emerging.

“He claimed to have been disgusted with what he had seen and went back into the site as he wanted to find a way of anonymously reporting it,” said Mr Ball.

“Out of the five times he went into the account, the last two times were in order to delete it.

“He couldn’t explain why he thought he would be accessing adult porn given the name of the site.

“He told the police that he had scrolled past some of the images but they just downloaded, by themselves. He maintained that this must have been accidental.

Back to jail for 16 months

“He fully admitted to creating the social media accounts and not informing the police within three days of their creation. He was under the impression that he had given the police his email account details and he had used that to set up the accounts even though they were under a user name that bore no relation to his own name.”

Innes admitted four counts of breaching notification requirements and three of making indecent images of children — including 22 classed in category A, the most serious.

After considering mitigation, Recorder Kate Bex KC imposed an immediate 16-month jail term.

Innes, latterly of Crawton Ness, Cove Bay, remains subject to the notification requirements.

He must also observe 19 additional conditions as part of a separate sexual harm prevention order which will run for the next 10 years.

 

