Home News Inverness

22-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness

Jessica Kerr-Haddock was last seen in the Dalneigh area

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of Ms Kerr-Haddock with blonde hair.
Missing woman Jessica Kerr- Haddock was last seen in Inverness at 5pm on Monday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness.

Jessica Kerr-Haddock was last seen in the Dalneigh area at around 5pm on Monday.

Police have issued a public appeal to find her.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in their efforts to trace 22-year-old Jessica Kerr-Haddock, who is missing from the Inverness area.

Missing Inverness woman

“She was last seen around 5 pm on Monday July 31, in the Dalneigh area. Described as white, 5 ft 5 ins in height, and of slim build with fair or blonde hair.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2695 of July 31.

