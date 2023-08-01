22-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness.

Jessica Kerr-Haddock was last seen in the Dalneigh area at around 5pm on Monday.

Police have issued a public appeal to find her.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in their efforts to trace 22-year-old Jessica Kerr-Haddock, who is missing from the Inverness area.

Missing Inverness woman

“She was last seen around 5 pm on Monday July 31, in the Dalneigh area. Described as white, 5 ft 5 ins in height, and of slim build with fair or blonde hair.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2695 of July 31.