Inverness 22-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness Jessica Kerr-Haddock was last seen in the Dalneigh area By Michelle Henderson August 1 2023, 10.26am Share 22-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6003412/missing-inverness-woman-2/ Copy Link Missing woman Jessica Kerr- Haddock was last seen in Inverness at 5pm on Monday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson. A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness. Jessica Kerr-Haddock was last seen in the Dalneigh area at around 5pm on Monday. Police have issued a public appeal to find her. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in their efforts to trace 22-year-old Jessica Kerr-Haddock, who is missing from the Inverness area. Missing Inverness woman “She was last seen around 5 pm on Monday July 31, in the Dalneigh area. Described as white, 5 ft 5 ins in height, and of slim build with fair or blonde hair.” Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2695 of July 31.