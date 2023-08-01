Shetland pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal sex abuser’s car

A man who was jailed for distributing disgusting videos of two people having sex with horses has now admitted fitting a tracking device to one of the perverts’ cars.

Mark Findlater previously admitted distributing “obscene material” of Jordan Turnbull and Joshua Lee-Paterson “engaging in sexual activities with horses”.

Findlater, now 36, even sent the vile photographs to The Press and Journal, leading to him, and Turnbull and Lee-Paterson, being prosecuted in court.

But now, Findlater has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted stalking Lee-Paterson in the city and Aberdeenshire, even going as far as attaching a tracker to his car.

A ‘black, circular object protruding from underneath car’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter said Mr Lee-Paterson, the complainer, was driving home from his work at 6.30am on a date between February 17 and March 17 2020, when he noticed a silver Land Rover Discovery behind him.

Concerned it may be Findlater, Lee-Paterson opted to take a different route home as he didn’t want him to know his address.

Findlater continued to follow the complainer’s car, forcing him to turn around.

On another occasion, Lee-Paterson was riding horses with his partner when they spotted Findlater standing atop a hill overlooking the field.

Lee-Paterson tried to approach Findlater to ask why he was there, but he retreated to his car before he could reach him.

On March 17 2020, Lee-Paterson noticed a black, circular object protruding from underneath his car.

Mr Procter told the court: “Alarmed by this object being on the car, the complainer contacted the police.

“It was confirmed that the device was a tracker.

“Additional inquiries were carried out and led to the accused being arrested.”

‘He can be obsessive and compulsive’

In an earlier incident, on June 30 2019, Findlater stole horse-related equipment belonging to Lee-Paterson from a field that he was selling to him.

Findlater, of Sidlaw Range, Kirriemuir, Angus, pled guilty to charges of theft and stalking.

Defence agent James Caird said his client “accepts full responsibility”.

In relation to the theft, he explained there had been “some dispute” over the terms of the land sale and what property belonged to whom.

Turning to the stalking charge, Mr Caird said: “Really, the best way that I have of explaining this behaviour is Mr Findlater’s mental health conditions.

“He’s recently been diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition.

“He can be obsessive and compulsive.”

Mr Caird added: “These matters are from some time ago and he was not diagnosed as having this problem at the time.”

Sheriff Eric Brown handed Findlater supervision for 12 months and a four-month curfew.

He also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

In the previous case, the court heard Turnbull and Lee-Paterson had been “coerced into carrying out the acts on the horse by Findlater”.

