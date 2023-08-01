Shetland pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal sex abuser’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal sex abuser’s car

Mark Findlater, who was previously jailed for sending the obscene material to The Press and Journal, has now been convicted of stalking one of his co-accused.

By Danny McKay
Mark Findlater. Image: DC Thomson
A man who was jailed for distributing disgusting videos of two people having sex with horses has now admitted fitting a tracking device to one of the perverts’ cars.

Mark Findlater previously admitted distributing “obscene material” of Jordan Turnbull and Joshua Lee-Paterson “engaging in sexual activities with horses”.

Findlater, now 36, even sent the vile photographs to The Press and Journal, leading to him, and Turnbull and Lee-Paterson, being prosecuted in court.

But now, Findlater has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted stalking Lee-Paterson in the city and Aberdeenshire, even going as far as attaching a tracker to his car.

A ‘black, circular object protruding from underneath car’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter said Mr Lee-Paterson, the complainer, was driving home from his work at 6.30am on a date between February 17 and March 17 2020, when he noticed a silver Land Rover Discovery behind him.

Concerned it may be Findlater, Lee-Paterson opted to take a different route home as he didn’t want him to know his address.

Findlater continued to follow the complainer’s car, forcing him to turn around.

On another occasion, Lee-Paterson was riding horses with his partner when they spotted Findlater standing atop a hill overlooking the field.

Lee-Paterson tried to approach Findlater to ask why he was there, but he retreated to his car before he could reach him.

On March 17 2020, Lee-Paterson noticed a black, circular object protruding from underneath his car.

Mr Procter told the court: “Alarmed by this object being on the car, the complainer contacted the police.

“It was confirmed that the device was a tracker.

“Additional inquiries were carried out and led to the accused being arrested.”

‘He can be obsessive and compulsive’

In an earlier incident, on June 30 2019, Findlater stole horse-related equipment belonging to Lee-Paterson from a field that he was selling to him.

Findlater, of Sidlaw Range, Kirriemuir, Angus, pled guilty to charges of theft and stalking.

Defence agent James Caird said his client “accepts full responsibility”.

In relation to the theft, he explained there had been “some dispute” over the terms of the land sale and what property belonged to whom.

Turning to the stalking charge, Mr Caird said: “Really, the best way that I have of explaining this behaviour is Mr Findlater’s mental health conditions.

“He’s recently been diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition.

“He can be obsessive and compulsive.”

Mr Caird added: “These matters are from some time ago and he was not diagnosed as having this problem at the time.”

Sheriff Eric Brown handed Findlater supervision for 12 months and a four-month curfew.

He also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

In the previous case, the court heard Turnbull and Lee-Paterson had been “coerced into carrying out the acts on the horse by Findlater”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

