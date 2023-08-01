Ringlink’s plea for mentors

Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship for 16 to 21-year-olds has become a successful career path for many, with almost half of the trainees having no previous agricultural background.

The Land-based Pre-apprenticeship is a vocational pathway for school leavers or new entrants, providing a qualification at SCQF level 4, certificated training tickets and six months full-time employment.

A record 29 new trainees have joined the pre-apprenticeship this year, which Gail Robertson, Group Operations Manager, says is particularly positive, given the increasing difficulties with recruiting staff for farms and rural businesses.

“In the past 10 years, 189 pre-apprentices have passed through the programme and 80% are still either working on the farm they trained on or working elsewhere within the industry,” said Ms Robertson.

“The pre-apprenticeship is undoubtedly providing a valuable source of new talent for the land-based sector.”

Of the 29 new recruits, four are still waiting for a mentor who is willing to develop their skills and Ringlink are appealing for businesses from the areas of Arbroath, Forfar, Brechin and Ellon, who could offer six months employment to get in contact.

Those interested do not have to be a Ringlink member to be a mentor.

James Porter, Chairman of Ringlink said: “I know from personal experience how rewarding it is but I am also aware that not every business can either afford the time or the money to take on an extra employee.

“If you are looking to hire staff however, given the shortage of trained farm workers, it makes a lot of sense to take on a pre-apprentice who is enthusiastic, and hasn’t picked up any bad habits.”

Mr Porter said Ringlink is continuing to explore potential routes to financially support mentors with Scottish Government and said he is very hopeful that a solution will be found, leading to a massive expansion in the scheme.

Following a grant award from the Loirston Trust, a new simulator has been installed at the Ringlink training centre in Laurencekirk.

The simulator allows users to gain initial introductory training on a variety of industry specific plant and machinery such as tractor, forklift, digger and HGV, offering an interactive, safe and cost-effective means of skills development.

Please contact Gail Robertson, 01561 377790 if you are interested in mentoring.