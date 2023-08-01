Ringlink’s plea for mentors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Ringlink’s plea for mentors

The Land-based Pre-apprenticeship is a vocational pathway for school leavers or new entrants.

By Katrina Macarthur
Of the 29 trainees who joined Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship this year, four are still seeking a mentor.
Of the 29 trainees who joined Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship this year, four are still seeking a mentor.

Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship for 16 to 21-year-olds has become a successful career path for many, with almost half of the trainees having no previous agricultural background.

The Land-based Pre-apprenticeship is a vocational pathway for school leavers or new entrants, providing a qualification at SCQF level 4, certificated training tickets and six months full-time employment.

A record 29 new trainees have joined the pre-apprenticeship this year, which Gail Robertson, Group Operations Manager, says is particularly positive, given the increasing difficulties with recruiting staff for farms and rural businesses.

“In the past 10 years, 189 pre-apprentices have passed through the programme and 80% are still either working on the farm they trained on or working elsewhere within the industry,” said Ms Robertson.

“The pre-apprenticeship is undoubtedly providing a valuable source of new talent for the land-based sector.”

Of the 29 new recruits, four are still waiting for a mentor who is willing to develop their skills and Ringlink are appealing for businesses from the areas of Arbroath, Forfar, Brechin and Ellon, who could offer six months employment to get in contact.

Those interested do not have to be a Ringlink member to be a mentor.

James Porter, Chairman of Ringlink said: “I know from personal experience how rewarding it is but I am also aware that not every business can either afford the time or the money to take on an extra employee.

“If you are looking to hire staff however, given the shortage of trained farm workers, it makes a lot of sense to take on a pre-apprentice who is enthusiastic, and hasn’t picked up any bad habits.”

Mr Porter said Ringlink is continuing to explore potential routes to financially support mentors with Scottish Government and said he is very hopeful that a solution will be found, leading to a massive expansion in the scheme.

Following a grant award from the Loirston Trust, a new simulator has been installed at the Ringlink training centre in Laurencekirk.

The simulator allows users to gain initial introductory training on a variety of industry specific plant and machinery such as tractor, forklift, digger and HGV, offering an interactive, safe and cost-effective means of skills development.

Please contact Gail Robertson, 01561 377790 if you are interested in mentoring.

More from Farming

Harvesting and packaging blueberries at Castleton Farm.
Bright future still ahead for Scottish blueberries
Arnott Coghill farms in partnership with his brothers.
Caithness producer to select supreme sheep at Black Isle Show
Eddie Gillanders placed the Texel tup lamb as champion of champions from Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show
The line-up for champion sheep judging at Keith Show last year.
Keith Show organisers prepare for bumper two-day event
A Portable Accumulation Chambers (PACs) which will allow the rapid measurement of methane and other gases from individual sheep.
Davy McCracken: Reducing methane emissions
Farm fertiliser is a crucial element in a stable domestic food chain.
Fertiliser fear as ammonia plant to close
Stephen Allan from near Methlick.
Stephen Allan: 'The future looks great for Young Farmers'
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
John Dykes pictured at the Grantown Show in 2012
John Dykes: Former Highland Show chairman, farmer and broadcaster dies
Lapwing eggs are camouflaged but are vulnerable to predators.
Signs of progress in new Lapwing project