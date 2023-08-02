Thief fined just £360 after stealing ill mum’s £3,000 ring in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief fined just £360 after stealing ill mum’s £3,000 ring in hospital

Victoria Stephen’s mum had been recovering from a stroke in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when the callous thief struck.

By Danny McKay
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A callous Aberdeen thief who stole a £3,000 ring from her ill mother in hospital has been fined just £360.

Victoria Stephen’s mum had been recovering from a stroke in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when her daughter struck.

Hospital staff found Stephen, 38, grabbing her mother’s belongings before managing to make off with the jewellery, which was worth £3,000 and never recovered.

Sentence had been deferred for reports at an earlier hearing, but now Stephen, who admitted a charge of theft, has returned to the dock to learn her fate.

Victoria Stephen has since made ‘changes’ in her life

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver a social work report was “positive” and “detailed”, adding she did not wish to rehearse the details.

She said: “She has accepted full responsibility in terms of taking the ring.

“It was her mother’s ring. Her mother had given Ms Stephen the ring at some point, the ring had been returned to her mother and she accepts it was no longer hers and she had no right to take it.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Stephen, of Charlotte Street, Aberdeen, £360.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow took the court through the details of the offence, which happened at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in August 2019.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman claims photographer sexually assaulted her during lingerie shoot
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Shetland pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal sex abuser's car
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after making arson threat to Facebook 'friend'
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile jailed again after joining TikTok on the day he came out of prison
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Thug warned he faces prison unless he stops violent offending
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen photographer accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in public park
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Keith pensioner pushed woman down stairs following hotel room sex attack