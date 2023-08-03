‘Christmas from Hell’: Family’s festive fallout leads to blackmail bid

A Christmas family argument spiralled out of control when a man tried to extort hundreds of pounds from his father by threatening to torch his cars.

Andrew Wardhaugh tried to blackmail his dad in retaliation for his father reporting him to social services, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Wardhaugh, 30, repeatedly texted his 61-year-old dad demanding money and threatening to damage vehicles if he did not pay.

‘Accused took grave exception’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter said the family had come together to celebrate Christmas at Wardhaugh’s parents’ home in Lossiemouth.

Following a “fallout”, Wardhaugh and his family left.

There was then no contact until January 6, when he sent his father a text in the early hours of the morning.

It read: “£100 in my bank and the threats stop.”

Another message then read: “£150 and all this goes away.”

In the early hours of January 15, a further text warned: “Send money into the bank for my kids or the green car gets set alight tonight.”

He added “then your Saab and van” on a different night.

Wardhaugh also said: “Make the right choice. Send the money and you will be safe and left alone.”

‘Whatever can go wrong goes wrong’

Numerous similar messages followed and Wardhaugh’s father tried to phone him the next day but he did not answer.

Instead, Wardhaugh texted again and said: “I’ll maybe answer if you transfer what I ask.”

Multiple other messages in a similar vein were sent, but no money changed hands and the matter was eventually reported to the police.

Wardhaugh, of Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempted extortion.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “This all started round about Christmas.

“Perhaps, as often happens at Christmas when families get together, whatever can go wrong goes wrong. That’s what happened here.”

He explained they had been visiting Wardhaugh’s wife’s parents, but returned to his parents’ house after missing the last bus home.

‘Airing the family dirty linen in public’

A row then followed about his parents being under the influence and being heavy smokers.

When the Christmas period came to an end, the family returned home to Aberdeen.

Mr Monro said: “However, it then transpired that the accused’s father and his wife reported the family to the social work department.

“That was something to which the accused took grave exception.

“He retaliated by coming out with these threats.

“He received no money at all but continued to make these requests and threats for money.”

Mr Monro said the offence had come about during the “Christmas from Hell” and resulted in “airing the family’s dirty linen in public”.

Sheriff Eric Brown handed Wardhaugh a year’s supervision and 140 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.