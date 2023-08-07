‘She was the light in a dark room’: Murdered Jill Barclay’s partner to set up community trust in her name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘She was the light in a dark room’: Murdered Jill Barclay’s partner to set up community trust in her name

Leon Grant wants to tear down the building where the mum of his children lost her life and turn the land into a community asset.

By Bryan Rutherford
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout

The partner of murdered mum Jill Barclay plans to set up a trust in her name to work towards a community takeover of the land where she died.

Leon Grant, 49, wants to demolish the derelict Farburn Gatehouse property in Dyce, where the 47-year-old love of his life was raped and killed by stranger Rhys Bennett.

The 23-year-old killer from Ballingry, Fife, is currently serving a life sentence of at least 24 years for the horrifying ordeal he inflicted on Jill last September.

Crowdfunding efforts to raise £90,000 to buy the building from its current owner and turn it into a useful and enjoyable space for the community have “stalled” after reaching less than a third of its target with more than 1,000 donations, according to Mr Grant.

“I just want it flattened,” he said. “I don’t want a memorial there. Whoever wants to do something good with it can have it”.

Jill’s traumatised partner, who’s still undergoing therapy along with their two young grieving children, told The Press and Journal: “I’m hitting highs and lows. I’m fine just now but it’s a long road for them.”

The Farburn Gatehouse, where Jill Barclay died, is no longer fenced off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Knocked back’ but not giving up

Mr Grant also revealed that a bid to secure “a large amount of money” was “knocked back” by Aberdeen City Council.

But the father-of-two, who remains optimistic about his fundraising drive, believes that creating a trust to formalise fundraising could help to attract big donors.

“I think oil companies and the council will be more willing to donate to it rather than a personal Gofundme page because, for all they know, I could buy this house and sell it for profit.

“There was an application for a large amount of money that went into the council and they knocked it back because it didn’t tick all the boxes.

“One of them was that it seemed I was just asking for money for me to buy a house. They didn’t know I’d tear it down and then donate the piece of land to a good cause,” he explained.

“We might never ever reach the target. It’s one of the things I might have to accept but I’m not going to yet.”

Floral and other tributes and a banner promoting the Jill Barclay Gofundme page have been left at the Farburn Gatehouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Jill was the light in a dark room when she walked in’

Various potential uses for the property have previously been proposed, including donating it to the Dyce in Bloom Gardening Club.

“It’s also been suggested that we donate it to the Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society because, although there are allotments in Bankhead and Bucksburn, there are none in Dyce,” Mr Grant said.

“I think that’s a great idea and Jill would be all for that. Had the shoe been on the other foot, she would be tearing that building down with her bare hands.”

Leon Grant and Jill Barclay, who was a proposal engineer for the energy firm Petrofac, had both known each other for 40 years and had been a couple for the last two decades.

“Jill was the light in a dark room when she walked in,” he reminisced.

‘Crushing’ to visit the crime scene

Now, Mr Grant is tortured by living just 300 yards away from the site where the mother of his children was murdered.

“I go past it all the time,” he said. “I’ve got no choice. It’s part of my life”.

For a long time after the chilling tragedy, the property was blocked off with fencing and views of the site were obscured by large green canvassing, which has since been removed.

How the area where Jill Barclay lost her life looked after the police investigators left the crime scene. Images: Google Street View/family handout

“It never really used to jar me but once the fence came down it has come to life more, now that I’ve seen the building that was hidden before.

“I thought it would get easier but it’s actually got tougher.

Mr Grant revealed that he and a friend of Jill’s, who was out with her in Dyce on the night that she was attacked, have been leaving and maintaining tributes at the Farburn Gatehouse.

“I drive past and I’m okay but to stop there to redo the flowers and tidy it up is crushing,” he admitted.

‘Reasonable’ price

The property where Jill was killed had been sold at auction to Hafiza Abid, from Glasgow, a matter of weeks before the grisly incident.

Mr Abid and his business partner Shahzad Hassan, who operate takeaway and retail businesses in the central belt, had planned to renovate the Farburn Gatehouse.

However, the pair have not ruled out transforming it into another business premises.

Mr Hassan has previously sent his sympathy and condolences to Mr Grant and offered to sell the property to him for a “reasonable” price.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

Bryan Rutherford: We can learn lessons from Jill Barclay’s senseless murder – let that be her legacy

More from Crime & Courts

Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Photographer accused of acting in 'calculated way' in order to be close to 'young…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver caught almost three times limit - despite owning breathalyser
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Prosecution and death investigation authority to fight climate change with Elgin office refit
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
'Deeply unjust': Aberdeen man's police custody death is now Scotland's longest ongoing Fatal Accident…
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver hit 133mph on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Metal thief raided skips and even stole table from outside Aberdeen Italian restaurant
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Aberdeen photographer says sex offence accusations have 'destroyed' his life
Leon Grant and Jill Barclay were together 20 years and had known each other for four decades. Image: Family handout
Drunken racist's festive fury in Aberdeen shop