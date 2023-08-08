Inverness Indian restaurant boss attacked by drunk son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Indian restaurant boss attacked by drunk son

Mohamed Ahmed had to be ushered out of Shapla in Castle Road after carrying out the attack, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By David Love
The assault took place at Shapla in Inverness. Image: Google Street View
The assault took place at Shapla in Inverness. Image: Google Street View

The son of an Inverness restaurant owner has been jailed after assaulting his father in the Indian eatery.

Mohamed Ahmed had to be ushered out of Shapla in Castle Road after carrying out the attack, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old, who works for his father at another restaurant in the city, was drunk after he arrived at Shapla on the evening of July 23 this year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said that Ahmed was asked to go home and that his father would speak to him the following day.

She said: “He became irate at this and punched his father to the neck and face area several times. Members of staff went to help and he was ushered out.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch was told that Ahmed did return home a couple of hours later but then attacked one of the staff members in his flat by pushing him against a wall.

“Then he (Ahmed) phoned the police himself saying that he was being attacked,” Ms Silver added.

Ahmed admitted two charges of assault.

‘There is no lasting ill will’

Defence solicitor John MacColl said that his client, who appeared from custody via video link, had “a record of previous convictions which does not do him credit at all”.

He said that Ahmed, of Ladies Walk, Inverness, had accepted that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Mr MacColl said: “His difficulty is that when he consumes alcohol, he loses his sense of reason.

“There was a disagreement and he assaulted his father. My client does not have an alcohol dependency but he can’t take his drink and should refrain from it completely.

“He has apologised to his parents and it has been accepted. He is welcome to return to work with the proviso that he does not drink.

“No injuries were sustained and there is no lasting ill will.”

Sheriff Lynch sentenced Ahmed to 96 days in prison backdated to July 24 when he was remanded in custody.

