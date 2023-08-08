Inverness Indian restaurant boss attacked by drunk son

The son of an Inverness restaurant owner has been jailed after assaulting his father in the Indian eatery.

Mohamed Ahmed had to be ushered out of Shapla in Castle Road after carrying out the attack, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old, who works for his father at another restaurant in the city, was drunk after he arrived at Shapla on the evening of July 23 this year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said that Ahmed was asked to go home and that his father would speak to him the following day.

She said: “He became irate at this and punched his father to the neck and face area several times. Members of staff went to help and he was ushered out.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch was told that Ahmed did return home a couple of hours later but then attacked one of the staff members in his flat by pushing him against a wall.

“Then he (Ahmed) phoned the police himself saying that he was being attacked,” Ms Silver added.

Ahmed admitted two charges of assault.

‘There is no lasting ill will’

Defence solicitor John MacColl said that his client, who appeared from custody via video link, had “a record of previous convictions which does not do him credit at all”.

He said that Ahmed, of Ladies Walk, Inverness, had accepted that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Mr MacColl said: “His difficulty is that when he consumes alcohol, he loses his sense of reason.

“There was a disagreement and he assaulted his father. My client does not have an alcohol dependency but he can’t take his drink and should refrain from it completely.

“He has apologised to his parents and it has been accepted. He is welcome to return to work with the proviso that he does not drink.

“No injuries were sustained and there is no lasting ill will.”

Sheriff Lynch sentenced Ahmed to 96 days in prison backdated to July 24 when he was remanded in custody.