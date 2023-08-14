Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend

Jamie Mair was spotted in a vehicle at Kincardine Castle by the owner of a nearby plant hire business.

By Danny McKay
Jamie Mair was caught with drugs near Kincardine Castle.
A man was caught at a north-east castle with drugs he planned to supply to a friend.

When security staff challenged him, the 27-year-old admitted that he was in possession of drugs and surrendered a self-seal bag containing “white crystals”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Mair advised he had attended to supply the drug, which turned out to be a class B narcotic called methylmethcathinone, to a friend.

‘Candid and honest explanation’

Mair was initially allowed on his way, but police were later notified and the substance was handed over to them.

The drug was found to weigh 5g with a street value of £100.

Officer then traced and arrested Mair.

Mair, of Conglass Field Gardens, Inverurie, admitted possession of methylmethcathinone with intent to supply.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had given a “candid and honest explanation” as to how he became involved to the author of a court-ordered background report, which was not made public.

She said Mair discussed “pressures” he found himself under and “peers” he had surrounded himself with which led to the offence.

The solicitor added Mair was a first offender, was remorseful and had addressed a lot of his issues himself.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston imposed a structured deferred sentence with a review to be heard at the beginning of September.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

