Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend

A man was caught at a north-east castle with drugs he planned to supply to a friend.

Jamie Mair was spotted in a vehicle at Kincardine Castle by the owner of a nearby plant hire business.

When security staff challenged him, the 27-year-old admitted that he was in possession of drugs and surrendered a self-seal bag containing “white crystals”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Mair advised he had attended to supply the drug, which turned out to be a class B narcotic called methylmethcathinone, to a friend.

‘Candid and honest explanation’

Mair was initially allowed on his way, but police were later notified and the substance was handed over to them.

The drug was found to weigh 5g with a street value of £100.

Officer then traced and arrested Mair.

Mair, of Conglass Field Gardens, Inverurie, admitted possession of methylmethcathinone with intent to supply.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had given a “candid and honest explanation” as to how he became involved to the author of a court-ordered background report, which was not made public.

She said Mair discussed “pressures” he found himself under and “peers” he had surrounded himself with which led to the offence.

The solicitor added Mair was a first offender, was remorseful and had addressed a lot of his issues himself.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston imposed a structured deferred sentence with a review to be heard at the beginning of September.

