Man in court after £333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court after £333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property

Officers raided a property in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don in an operation to crack down on serious organised crime.

By Ewan Cameron
The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View
The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View

A man has appeared in court after £333,000 of cannabis was discovered at an Aberdeen address.

Officers raided a property in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don on Tuesday in an operation to crack down on serious organised crime.

Dritan Korsita appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

The 29-year-old, whose address was not given, faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act – being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and producing a controlled drug.

He was also charged with tampering with an electricity meter – an offence under the Electricity Act 1989.

Korsita made no plea, was committed for further examination and will reappear in court within the next eight days.

Following the raid, Sergeant Kevin Ross said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities and this recovery will remove a significant amount of drugs from them.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View
Unpaid work for 'incredibly foolish' teen who threw paving slab from roof
Henry Derrett, who was caught driving in Aberdeen with a vape laced with cannabis
Aberdeen drug-driver didn't realise vape was laced with cannabis
Woman accused of three attempted murders admits lesser charge of dangerous driving while drunk
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Man pulled 'large and alarming' knife during bus station brawl in Inverness
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars. Like the drugs found in Bridge of Don
Drugs worth £330,000 seized in Bridge of Don
The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View
Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year
Woman accused of attempting to murder three men in Inverness horror crash
The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View
Man sexually assaulted woman in Prohibition toilets - then tried to rape second female…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff
The cannabis was found at an address in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don. Image: Google Street View
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon