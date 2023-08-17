Man in court after £333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property

A man has appeared in court after £333,000 of cannabis was discovered at an Aberdeen address.

Officers raided a property in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of Don on Tuesday in an operation to crack down on serious organised crime.

Dritan Korsita appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

The 29-year-old, whose address was not given, faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act – being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and producing a controlled drug.

He was also charged with tampering with an electricity meter – an offence under the Electricity Act 1989.

Korsita made no plea, was committed for further examination and will reappear in court within the next eight days.

Following the raid, Sergeant Kevin Ross said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities and this recovery will remove a significant amount of drugs from them.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”