Fort William say closer club denied them use of ground for Clydebank Scottish Cup tie before controversial Golspie switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fort William say closer club denied them use of ground for Clydebank Scottish Cup tie before controversial Golspie switch

Clydebank will travel to King George V Park to tackle their Lochaber opponents - in a 450-mile round trip - after a Ben Race clash at Claggan Park led to a dash for an alternative ground.

By Paul Chalk
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Fort William manager Alan Gray insists the North Caledonian League club did all they could to keep their Scottish Cup tie with Clydebank as close to home as possible.

It has been confirmed by the Scottish FA Fort’s second preliminary round home game against the West of Scotland Premier Division Bankies will be played at Golspie Sutherland’s ground on Saturday, September 2.

The annual Ben Race had already been booked for Fort’s Claggan Park, thus making the 3pm kick-off that day impossible.

The decision to take the game to fellow NCL club Golspie – three hours and 112 miles north of Fort William, and a four-to-five-hour drive from Clydebank – has been widely criticised.

The Bankies now face a round trip of almost 450 miles for the King George V Park cup clash.

A shift in Scottish Cup scheduling means, for the first time, the Ben Race and a home Fort fixture have clashed.

Fort say they tried to find closer venue, a change of date and time, and even offered to reverse cup tie

Fort boss Gray insists the club tried, and failed, to find an alternative venue closer to Claggan Park – revealing multiple sides denied the use of their grounds for the tie.

He said: “The Ben Race is on that weekend. It has never been an issue before. In fact, as far as we’re aware, this is the first time it has fallen on the same weekend.

“We looked to see whether we could get another venue as close as possible. Not naming names, some clubs said no, while other options which included renting goals and the like made it unfeasible.

“We continued to look locally. When we couldn’t get anything, we offered to play the tie at Clydebank. They share their ground with Yoker Athletic, at Holm Park, and Yoker have a game that day.

“So, we offered to reverse the fixture, which we were unable to do.

“There was one club closer to Golspie, which has SFA-certification and is already within the membership, wouldn’t give us their park. I won’t say who that is.

Fort William’s Claggan Park.

“Listen, it’s not ideal for either side, but it keeps it within our league, supports another local club, and it is what it is.

“We asked whether we could play the game at home on a different date. Clydebank didn’t want to play on a different date, so we couldn’t play the Sunday, Monday or Friday. They were not up for it.

“We offered them Saturday night-time and that didn’t suit them.

“If the game is meant to be 3pm on a Saturday in Fort William, that’s when it should be, but this situation is not our fault or Clydebank’s fault. The park was booked a long time before this draw was made.”

‘It makes no difference’ to Fort where tie is played

Gray stressed, ultimately, the over-riding factor for Fort is simply being in the Scottish Cup, with the location of the game secondary.

He said: “When we were in the Highland League, the Highland League always made it an away day (when the Ben Race) was on.

“Perhaps the dates have changed (in terms of the Scottish Cup), because it has never fallen like this.

“The important thing is we’re in the Scottish Cup, so let’s go and see what we can do.

“Whether that’s in Clydebank, Golspie, Thurso, Elgin, it makes no difference where we are – we’re in the Scottish Cup and we want to do as well as we can.

“The board have worked hard to make sure we can play the game wherever we can get it.”

Cup-tie is a great challenge for Fort

As for the tie itself, Gray said the draw stirs up memories of when the Bankies were in Scotland’s upper tiers.

He added: “When I was younger, Clydebank were always a club in the Scottish leagues when they had Owen Coyle and Tommy Coyne playing for them in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“They’ve gone through their troubles, but for us to draw Clydebank is pretty big.

“Our boys will look forward to the challenge. It’s a good opportunity for the lads to challenge themselves at that level. We’re looking forward to it.”

Clydebank set for long trip north

Clydebank acknowledged the SFA’s stance Fort did all they could to find a solution.

Their statement said: “When the draw was initially made, we were contacted by Fort William, who explained that Claggan Park was being used for the annual Ben Nevis race that day.

“In looking for alternative arrangements, the Scottish FA would not sanction a reversal of the fixture, nor could the tie be played any later than the weekend of September 2.

“The previous weekend was also unsuitable as we’re scheduled to play Cumnock in the league – with Cumnock also having a second prelim round tie on the 2nd.

“Fort William proposed an 8pm kick off on the Saturday evening, which was declined by us.

“The Scottish FA were satisfied Fort William had exhausted all other avenues – including alternative grounds – and are set to sanction moving the tie to Golspie.”

Fort ready for Orkney in league game

Fort began their North Caledonian League campaign with a 4-0 win at Bonar Bridge on Saturday and take Orkney this weekend. 

That game has been switched from Claggan Park to Invergordon’s Recreation Grounds, with a 2pm start to assist Orkney with travel and ferry times.

Clydebank’s 1-1 midweek draw with Hurlford means they have eight points from their first five league matches, placing them fifth in their division.

More from Scottish Football

Stronmess Athletic
Orkney amateurs Stromness Athletic cause a stir with first title triumph since 1982
Brechin's summer signing Spencer Moreland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin City's SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B
Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy (centre) following last season's title win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Sunnybank win on first home Premier League outing
Luncarty were 3-1 winners against Loch Ness at Brownlands Park, Luncarty, in these sides' first-ever Scottish Cup tie. Image: Courtesy of Paul Clelland
Loch Ness lose first-ever tie in Scottish Cup, as North Caledonian League returns
Aberdeen midfielders Eilidh Shore and Nadine Hanssen in action during pre-season
Rachel Corsie: The SWPL is back and here are my predictions for the 2023-24…
Sunnybank celebrate winning the North Region Junior Championship title, with captain Andy Mutch holding the trophy aloft. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Heathryfold set for first top-flight fixture in more than a…
Who will clinch the 2023/24 North Caledonian League title?
What's changed for the new North Caledonian League season?
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness FC: Shane Carling says debut Scottish Cup tie against Luncarty will be…
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Dyce make winning start to new Premier League campaign
CR0030214 Pictures from Dyce v Buchanhaven Hearts in the Scottish Junior Cup at Ian Mair Park Dyce. Goal, 2-0 as Dyce Juniors Nick Gray, centre, celebrates scoring the second goal Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media Taken..............21/8/21
Junior football: Dyce manager expecting competitive Premier League

Conversation