Fort William say closer club denied them use of ground for Clydebank Scottish Cup tie before controversial Golspie switch

Fort William manager Alan Gray insists the North Caledonian League club did all they could to keep their Scottish Cup tie with Clydebank as close to home as possible.

It has been confirmed by the Scottish FA Fort’s second preliminary round home game against the West of Scotland Premier Division Bankies will be played at Golspie Sutherland’s ground on Saturday, September 2.

The annual Ben Race had already been booked for Fort’s Claggan Park, thus making the 3pm kick-off that day impossible.

The decision to take the game to fellow NCL club Golspie – three hours and 112 miles north of Fort William, and a four-to-five-hour drive from Clydebank – has been widely criticised.

The Bankies now face a round trip of almost 450 miles for the King George V Park cup clash.

A shift in Scottish Cup scheduling means, for the first time, the Ben Race and a home Fort fixture have clashed.

Fort say they tried to find closer venue, a change of date and time, and even offered to reverse cup tie

Fort boss Gray insists the club tried, and failed, to find an alternative venue closer to Claggan Park – revealing multiple sides denied the use of their grounds for the tie.

He said: “The Ben Race is on that weekend. It has never been an issue before. In fact, as far as we’re aware, this is the first time it has fallen on the same weekend.

“We looked to see whether we could get another venue as close as possible. Not naming names, some clubs said no, while other options which included renting goals and the like made it unfeasible.

“We continued to look locally. When we couldn’t get anything, we offered to play the tie at Clydebank. They share their ground with Yoker Athletic, at Holm Park, and Yoker have a game that day.

“So, we offered to reverse the fixture, which we were unable to do.

“There was one club closer to Golspie, which has SFA-certification and is already within the membership, wouldn’t give us their park. I won’t say who that is.

“Listen, it’s not ideal for either side, but it keeps it within our league, supports another local club, and it is what it is.

“We asked whether we could play the game at home on a different date. Clydebank didn’t want to play on a different date, so we couldn’t play the Sunday, Monday or Friday. They were not up for it.

“We offered them Saturday night-time and that didn’t suit them.

“If the game is meant to be 3pm on a Saturday in Fort William, that’s when it should be, but this situation is not our fault or Clydebank’s fault. The park was booked a long time before this draw was made.”

Subject to Scottish FA board ratification, our Scottish Cup tie at home vs Clydebank will now take place at King George V Park, Golspie. This is due to the Ben Nevis Race being taken place at Claggan Park on the 2nd September. The tie will take place on 02/09/23 at 3pm.

‘It makes no difference’ to Fort where tie is played

Gray stressed, ultimately, the over-riding factor for Fort is simply being in the Scottish Cup, with the location of the game secondary.

He said: “When we were in the Highland League, the Highland League always made it an away day (when the Ben Race) was on.

“Perhaps the dates have changed (in terms of the Scottish Cup), because it has never fallen like this.

“The important thing is we’re in the Scottish Cup, so let’s go and see what we can do.

“Whether that’s in Clydebank, Golspie, Thurso, Elgin, it makes no difference where we are – we’re in the Scottish Cup and we want to do as well as we can.

“The board have worked hard to make sure we can play the game wherever we can get it.”

Cup-tie is a great challenge for Fort

As for the tie itself, Gray said the draw stirs up memories of when the Bankies were in Scotland’s upper tiers.

He added: “When I was younger, Clydebank were always a club in the Scottish leagues when they had Owen Coyle and Tommy Coyne playing for them in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“They’ve gone through their troubles, but for us to draw Clydebank is pretty big.

“Our boys will look forward to the challenge. It’s a good opportunity for the lads to challenge themselves at that level. We’re looking forward to it.”

Subject to Scottish FA board ratification, Fort William have confirmed our Scottish Cup second preliminary round will be played at King George V Park – home of Golspie Sutherland FC. The tie will take place on Saturday 2 September, 3pm kick off.

Clydebank set for long trip north

Clydebank acknowledged the SFA’s stance Fort did all they could to find a solution.

Their statement said: “When the draw was initially made, we were contacted by Fort William, who explained that Claggan Park was being used for the annual Ben Nevis race that day.

“In looking for alternative arrangements, the Scottish FA would not sanction a reversal of the fixture, nor could the tie be played any later than the weekend of September 2.

“The previous weekend was also unsuitable as we’re scheduled to play Cumnock in the league – with Cumnock also having a second prelim round tie on the 2nd.

“Fort William proposed an 8pm kick off on the Saturday evening, which was declined by us.

“The Scottish FA were satisfied Fort William had exhausted all other avenues – including alternative grounds – and are set to sanction moving the tie to Golspie.”

HALF TIME: Clydebank 1-1 Hurlford. It's all square at the break thanks to Gallacher's free kick.

Fort ready for Orkney in league game

Fort began their North Caledonian League campaign with a 4-0 win at Bonar Bridge on Saturday and take Orkney this weekend.

That game has been switched from Claggan Park to Invergordon’s Recreation Grounds, with a 2pm start to assist Orkney with travel and ferry times.

Clydebank’s 1-1 midweek draw with Hurlford means they have eight points from their first five league matches, placing them fifth in their division.