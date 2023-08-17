Intoxicated driver who slammed car into Inverness bookmakers locked up

A drunk woman who caused life-threatening injuries to three passengers when her car hurtled at high speed into an Inverness bookmaker has been warned that prison is “almost inevitable”.

Donna Stewart, 46, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen of driving at high speed while intoxicated before crashing her Mercedes C220 into the side of a city centre branch of William Hill.

Three men were in the vehicle when it ploughed into the stone wall of the building on Grant Street on January 21 2021.

The mother-of five was initially facing three attempted murder charges in relation to passengers Stephen MacDonald, John Fraser and Hugh Lowther, her partner.

However, on the second day of her trial she admitted three alternative charges of causing serious injury by driving dangerously while intoxicated and at excessive speed.

Car hit 80mph in moments before crash

Today, an agreed narrative of the case was read out in which it was revealed that one passenger registered Stewart’s car doing 80mph on the speedometer.

It was also stated that all three passengers were shouting at Stewart to slow down prior to the crash.

Addressing Stewart, Judge Graham Buchanan told her that a “significant” period of imprisonment was “an almost inevitable outcome”.

And, referring to new sentencing guidelines, he said it would be a period in custody “in the order of four years, with a range of three to five years”.

“There is undoubtedly a public safety aspect to this,” Judge Buchanan said.

“It may be looked upon that it was fortunate that no one else was injured as well.”

Accused drank two bottles of wine and can of Dragon Soop

Reading from the narrative of events that night, advocate depute John Macpherson said Stewart and partner Hugh Lowther had been at witness Sarah Marshall’s home, where it was revealed Mr Lowther had been unfaithful.

“But also that he had reneged on his promise to end his involvement with drugs,” the advocate depute added.

“This appears to have been the catalyst for the accused drinking heavily and becoming increasingly upset.”

It was claimed during evidence that Stewart went on to consume two bottles of wine and a can of the highly-caffeinated alcoholic drink Dragon Soop.

The couple drove to a friend’s house where they were heard to argue.

Leaving that property, the couple continued to shout at each other and Stewart insisted on driving as Mr Lowther got into the back seat behind her. Mr MacDonald sat in the front passage seat and Mr Fraser sat directly behind him.

Neither Mr Lowther nor Mr MacDonald were wearing seatbelts.

At around 9pm, as the car made its way towards the Merkinch area of Inverness, Mr MacDonald looked at the speedometer and noted that the car was travelling at 80mph in a 30mph residential area.

Mr Macpherson stated that all three men “stated to police that they were shouting at the accused to slow down”.

“John Fraser also told police that he saw Hugh Lowther grabbing the accused by the back of the hair, telling her to use the brakes,” he said.

“However, the accused did not do so.”

CCTV footage seen during the trial showed the Mercedes-Benz emerge at high speed from Lower Kessock Street, where it crossed Grant Street and collided with the wall of the bookmakers with force.

Horrific injuries to passengers

Mr MacDonald and Mr Fraser were able to be removed from the car by members of the public, while Mr Lother and Stewart had to be cut from the vehicle by the fire brigade.

All four were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Hugh Lowther suffered a fracture to his right thighbone, lower leg, spine and breastbone.

Mr Lowther required surgery on his spine and had a metal rod inserted into his thighbone.

Stephen MacDonald suffered broken bones in his right thigh and ankle and also had to undergo surgery.

John Fraser dislocated his hip and had a complex displaced fracture through the right socket of his right hip joint.

He had to undergo several surgeries due to his injuries, which were described as severe and resulted in permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

The injuries suffered by all three men were categorised as severe and were life-threatening.

The court was told Stewart has no memory of events before the crash – but denied she reached 80mph.

Stewart’s defence advocate Janice Green said her client “accepts that the speed was inappropriate and high, but she does not accept that the speed was 80mph as Stephen MacDonald maintained although she does accept that is what he has said”.

Ms Green said: “Her position is that when she drove out of Kessock Avenue, Stephen MacDonald took drugs out of his pocket to pass them to the back seats there.

“That is what she objected to and that is what caused the shouting and screaming by her.

“The accused doesn’t recollect her hair being pulled from the backseat, but she has no memory of the events before the collision.”

Ms Green added that Stewart had also suffered injuries during the crash, but that those were less serious because she was wearing a seatbelt.

Judge Buchanan withdrew bail and placed Stewart, of McCallum Court, Perth, in custody while deferring sentence on her until October 11 at the High Court in Dundee in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

He also disqualified her from driving in the meantime.

