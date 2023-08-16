Woman accused of attempting to murder three men in Inverness horror crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman accused of attempting to murder three men in Inverness horror crash

Donna Stewart faces a total of eight charges in relation to the alleged incidents in Inverness on January 21 2021.

By David McPhee
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage

A woman accused of the attempted murders of three car passengers allegedly told her partner she “wanted him to die” only hours before a horror crash.

Donna Stewart faces charges at the High Court in Aberdeen of driving at high speed while nearly twice the drink-drive limit before ploughing her Mercedes C220 into the side of an Inverness branch of William Hill.

It is alleged the 46-year-old’s actions caused severe injury and permanent disfigurement to passengers Stephen MacDonald, John Fraser and Hugh Lowther, her partner.

Stewart faces a total of eight charges in relation to the incidents on January 21 2021, including three charges of attempted murder.

She is also accused of two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, one assault charge, one charge of driving dangerously and one charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Stewart, of McCallum Court, Perth, denies all the charges against her.

The crash site on Grant Street and Nelson Street, Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.

On the opening day of the trial, jurors heard evidence from witness Sarah Marshall, who claimed she watched Stewart drink two bottles of wine and a can of Dragon Soop in the hours before the Grant Street crash.

During the gathering at Marshall’s home in Kirkhill, nine miles from Inverness, she said Stewart spoke about partner Hugh Lowther and said she “wanted him to die”.

“She had quite a drink in her and she was being loud and quite mouthy,” Ms Marshall said.

“She was loud and shouting. Her and Shug [Hugh Lowther] weren’t getting on at the time.”

‘She wanted him to die’

Asked by advocate depute John Macpherson what Stewart said that night, Ms Marshall replied that she told Mr Lowther “that she wanted him to die”.

“How many times did she say she wanted him to die?” Mr Macpherson asked.

“A couple,” Ms Marshall said.

She claimed that Stewart and Lowther then left her home and that when she looked out moments later “the car wasn’t there”.

During cross-examination by Stewart’s defence advocate Janice Green, she put it to Ms Marshall that what she heard was her client and Mr Lowther arguing about his drug taking.

“The argument that you heard was that he was killing himself with drugs, that he would be better off dead than on drugs, isn’t that right?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” Ms Marshall replied.

The damaged building on Grant Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Another woman, Kerri-Ann Goodfellow, who witnessed the crash, also gave evidence.

Ms Goodfellow stated that there a “strong smell of alcohol coming from the car” when she approached the vehicle.

She also claimed that she saw a woman in a pink jacket rummaging through the pockets of one of the injured passengers before leaving the crash site.

During cross-examination, the defence advocate quizzed Ms Goodfellow on her claim that the Mercedes was travelling at between 50 and 70mph, despite her police statement saying the car was travelling at around 50mph.

Ms Green asked Ms Goodfellow if she was now saying that her statement was “not accurately recorded “at the time of the incident.

“I can only promise I agreed with what was being read to me,” she replied.

The case, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Man sexually assaulted woman in Prohibition toilets - then tried to rape second female…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
John Henry Burnett: Final days of last man hanged in Aberdeen, 60 years ago
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Jail for drug dealer dad who asked for time to prepare his daughter for…
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Woman lost leg after being knocked down by over-the-limit lorry driver
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a…