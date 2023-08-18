Case dropped against Yorkshire man accused of scamming Ellon pensioners

Prosecutors have dropped the case against a West Yorkshire man who had been charged with swindling more that £10,000 from two Ellon pensioners.

The elderly couple, who reside in the Ellon area, were reportedly conned out of the five-figure sum of money.

In October 2021, police revealed they had charged a man from West Yorkshire in connection with the alleged scam.

But a spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has now confirmed the case has been dropped.

‘Remain alert to potential scams’

She said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 54-year-old male and an incident.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”

At the time, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, from the police’s divisional cyber enabled crime team in the north-east, said: “Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities.

“Given this, I would remind the public to remain alert to potential scams by means such as texts, phone calls and email.

“We remain vigilant in our pursuit of those involved in organised crime and will continue to bring offenders to justice.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have been the victim of a scam to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”

