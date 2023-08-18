Malky Mackay believes Josh Sims is starting to rekindle early promise at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay believes Josh Sims is starting to rekindle early promise at Ross County

English winger Sims has been at Dingwall since February 2022, having come through the youth ranks at Southampton.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay with Ross County winger Josh Sims. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay believes Josh Sims is increasingly showing signs of his early career promise in Ross County colours.

Winger Sims has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, netting against Kelty Hearts in the Viaplay Cup and earning a starting slot for both Premiership matches so far.

The Englishman netted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory against Partick Thistle in last season’s Premiership play-off to keep the Staggies in the top flight.

It was a stunning end to a somewhat frustrating campaign for Sims, who made just 10 league starts.

Sims joined the Staggies on a free transfer in February 2022, having left Southampton following loan spells with Reading, Houston Dynamo and Doncaster Rovers.

He had been a highly rated young prospect at St Mary’s, but his progress was cruelly disrupted by a long succession of medical problems which affected his bowel and heart.

Josh Sims in action for Southampton against Wolves in 2019. Image: Shutterstock.

Following his long road back to fitness, Mackay feels Sims’ recent performances show he is ready to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Mackay said: “Josh has got a hell of a pedigree, with his Southampton era and then going over to New York Red Bulls.

“Without his health and injury issues, we wouldn’t have got someone like that.

Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“He had a dreadful period in his life in terms of health and it took a fair period of time to get back to what he can do.

“I feel he is getting there now, towards the guy who was leaving Southampton and heading to New York.”

‘Capable of a moment of magic’

Sims made 27 appearances for Southampton’s first team, during a period in which they were in the Premier League.

He also won eight caps for England’s under-20 side.

Mackay feels Sims’ quality is clearly apparent at Scottish Premiership level, adding: “He has shown it in little fits and starts for us, and in any given game he is capable of a little moment of magic.

“When he came on in the final game against Partick Thistle he was someone who absolutely made a difference.

“At Celtic Park and last week, he was up there with some of the best players. He has that turn of pace and the little half-second in his head. He’s a clever player.

Ross County’s Josh Sims celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: PA.

“The one where he should score (against St Johnstone), with the header, he actually drifted into a lovely little area. He darted and found the gap.

“His low centre of gravity and the little runs he’s been doing for us have been clever.

“He has been linking up well with some players recently.

“Long may it continue – because he is one of the guys I’m really delighted for because of the tough time he has had in his career.”

Winger hoping to add goals to tally

Sims’ only two goals for County have come in League Cup action against lower league opposition, with Mackay hoping the 26-year-old can add to his tally in the coming weeks.

Mackay added: “He’s a very popular member of the squad – a bright lad and very witty.

“He has been nothing other than a team player since the day I brought him in.

Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“I’m actually delighted for him that he is showing up in games and causing real damage.

“He knows he should have scored a couple of goals on Saturday and he’s angry at that.

“But when I see what he did, cutting inside and scoring against Kelty, that’s what he has in his locker.

“It comes back to consistency, but he is a player who drifts into lovely little areas.”

