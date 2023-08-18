Malky Mackay believes Josh Sims is starting to rekindle early promise at Ross County

Malky Mackay believes Josh Sims is increasingly showing signs of his early career promise in Ross County colours.

Winger Sims has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, netting against Kelty Hearts in the Viaplay Cup and earning a starting slot for both Premiership matches so far.

The Englishman netted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory against Partick Thistle in last season’s Premiership play-off to keep the Staggies in the top flight.

It was a stunning end to a somewhat frustrating campaign for Sims, who made just 10 league starts.

Sims joined the Staggies on a free transfer in February 2022, having left Southampton following loan spells with Reading, Houston Dynamo and Doncaster Rovers.

He had been a highly rated young prospect at St Mary’s, but his progress was cruelly disrupted by a long succession of medical problems which affected his bowel and heart.

Following his long road back to fitness, Mackay feels Sims’ recent performances show he is ready to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Mackay said: “Josh has got a hell of a pedigree, with his Southampton era and then going over to New York Red Bulls.

“Without his health and injury issues, we wouldn’t have got someone like that.

“He had a dreadful period in his life in terms of health and it took a fair period of time to get back to what he can do.

“I feel he is getting there now, towards the guy who was leaving Southampton and heading to New York.”

‘Capable of a moment of magic’

Sims made 27 appearances for Southampton’s first team, during a period in which they were in the Premier League.

He also won eight caps for England’s under-20 side.

Mackay feels Sims’ quality is clearly apparent at Scottish Premiership level, adding: “He has shown it in little fits and starts for us, and in any given game he is capable of a little moment of magic.

“When he came on in the final game against Partick Thistle he was someone who absolutely made a difference.

“At Celtic Park and last week, he was up there with some of the best players. He has that turn of pace and the little half-second in his head. He’s a clever player.

“The one where he should score (against St Johnstone), with the header, he actually drifted into a lovely little area. He darted and found the gap.

“His low centre of gravity and the little runs he’s been doing for us have been clever.

“He has been linking up well with some players recently.

“Long may it continue – because he is one of the guys I’m really delighted for because of the tough time he has had in his career.”

Winger hoping to add goals to tally

Sims’ only two goals for County have come in League Cup action against lower league opposition, with Mackay hoping the 26-year-old can add to his tally in the coming weeks.

Mackay added: “He’s a very popular member of the squad – a bright lad and very witty.

“He has been nothing other than a team player since the day I brought him in.

“I’m actually delighted for him that he is showing up in games and causing real damage.

“He knows he should have scored a couple of goals on Saturday and he’s angry at that.

“But when I see what he did, cutting inside and scoring against Kelty, that’s what he has in his locker.

“It comes back to consistency, but he is a player who drifts into lovely little areas.”