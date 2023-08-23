Aberdeen woman accused of hoax abduction in bid to extort money from her own gran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman accused of hoax abduction in bid to extort money from her own gran

It's alleged the pensioner was phoned and told if she didn't pay up her granddaughter would be harmed - but it was all a lie.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman is facing court accused of a fake abduction plot staged in a bid to extort money from her own granny.

Michelle Smith, or Watson, denies the charge of attempted extortion and a trial date has now been fixed for later this year.

The 33-year-old is accused of committing the crime on June 9 2021.

It is alleged she, while acting with another person, repeatedly made phone communication with her grandmother pretending to have been abducted and that “harm would be caused” if she did not pay a ransom.

A trial is set to take place in November

The charge claims Watson threatened her gran with “false information”, placing her in a state of “fear and apprehension” that her granddaughter would be harmed.

It is said she attempted to “compel” her to pay a sum of money to persons unknown by extortion.

Watson, of Nellfield Place, Aberdeen, entered a plea of not guilty when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann asked for early dates to be fixed in the case due to the complainer being elderly.

Sheriff Joseph Platt fixed a trial date for November and a pre-trial hearing for October.

