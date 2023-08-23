Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?

The advice from engineers is that destroying the old pier and building a new one would be cheaper than altering the existing infrastructure.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
MV Nordic Sea
The Nordic Sea (pictured) has often been in the public eye since its purchase by Orkney Council. Image: Orkney Islands Council

The Orkney island of Papa Westray could see its pier destroyed and a new one built so a ferry bought in 2020 can finally be used.

The possibility has been raised in advice given by engineers called in to look at how the pier could be used by replacement ferry The Nordic Sea.

The Westray to Papa Westray route is currently being served by the 49-year-old ferry the Golden Mariana.

This is despite Orkney Islands Council having bought The Nordic Sea back in spring 2020 to replace the old ferry.

Purchased in Norway, the vessel cost £1.5m with the Scottish Government picking up half that tab.

The Nordic Sea suffered a series of incidents – including being damaged on its maiden voyage between Westray and Papay Westray.

Its purchase was even the subject of an internal audit by Orkney Islands Council.

The conclusion was that alterations were going to have to be made at the ferry terminals in Papa Westray and Westray to accommodate the vessel.

However, according to the council’s head of marine services, Jim Buck, the recommendation is now to destroy the pier at Papa Westray completely and build a new one.

It is anticipated that this would come with a price tag of between £20 and £25million.
This information came to light after north isles ward councillor Mellissa Thomson asked for an update on the alterations.

Mr Buck said: “We’ve had engineers have a look and see what is possible.

Pap Westray pier: When will a decision be made?

“Their recommendation is a completely new pier.

“It would actually be cheaper to destroy what’s there and build something that’s fit for purpose rather than try and sort out the issues with that pier.

“That will be a significant project, probably in the region of £20m to £25m.

“It will need new design work on what a new pier would be, where it would be sited and what it would look like.”

Councillor Thomson then asked what the immediate plans for the community on Papa Westray are.

This is bearing in mind that they continue to be served by a vessel that is almost 50 years old.

She said: “I would like to know what the plans are. We’re not just going to get a new pier next week.”

Mr Buck said he’d only been given the information from the engineers last week.

Marine services are now working out what is possible and what they can achieve.

However, he said that what they have is unlikely to change n the immediate future, unfortunately.

Councillor Thomson asked for marine services to meet with Papa Westray’s community council to “allay fears they have.”

Mr Buck agreed to this being done.

Following the meeting, Orkney council stressed that no decision on the future of the pier has been made yet.

Conversation