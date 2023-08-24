Ex-coach of Highland girls’ football club accused of raping child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-coach of Highland girls’ football club accused of raping child

Lee Murray denies that he raped the 15-year-old girl and also had indecent online chats with a woman posing as a young girl.

By Grant McCabe
Lee Murray appeared at the High Court in Glasgow today.
The former head coach of a girls’ football club is to stand trial accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Lee Murray is also accused of sending her naked photos of himself.

The 52-year-old – who was the head coach at Thistle Girls FC – faces further claims that he was caught having indecent online chats with a woman posing as a young girl.

The case called today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Murray denies assaulting and raping the 15-year-old.

Prosecutors allege it occurred on “various occasions” between October 1 2021 and February 4 2022.

A number of locations in the Inverness area are listed on the charge, including near to the Asda on Sir Walter Scott Drive.

Allegedly sent nude photos of himself

A separate charge – spanning between January 1 2021 and February 4 2022 – claims Murray did “communicate indecently” with the same girl.

It is alleged he probed her on her “sexual experience”, suggested meeting and that he also sent nude photos of himself to the youngster.

Murray faces a further similar charge in that it is claimed he was in contact with a teenage girl via social media between August 20 and October 27 2022.

But, prosecutors state the youngster “was in fact an adult” named in court papers.

Murray is accused of carrying out a sex act during a video call believing he was in contact with a child.

This is said to have occurred at a property in Inverness.

Murray faces a final accusation of breaching bail.

Lord Doherty today set a trial due to begin in July 2024 in Inverness.

 

