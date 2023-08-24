Ex-coach of Highland girls’ football club accused of raping child

The former head coach of a girls’ football club is to stand trial accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Lee Murray is also accused of sending her naked photos of himself.

The 52-year-old – who was the head coach at Thistle Girls FC – faces further claims that he was caught having indecent online chats with a woman posing as a young girl.

The case called today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Murray denies assaulting and raping the 15-year-old.

Prosecutors allege it occurred on “various occasions” between October 1 2021 and February 4 2022.

A number of locations in the Inverness area are listed on the charge, including near to the Asda on Sir Walter Scott Drive.

Allegedly sent nude photos of himself

A separate charge – spanning between January 1 2021 and February 4 2022 – claims Murray did “communicate indecently” with the same girl.

It is alleged he probed her on her “sexual experience”, suggested meeting and that he also sent nude photos of himself to the youngster.

Murray faces a further similar charge in that it is claimed he was in contact with a teenage girl via social media between August 20 and October 27 2022.

But, prosecutors state the youngster “was in fact an adult” named in court papers.

Murray is accused of carrying out a sex act during a video call believing he was in contact with a child.

This is said to have occurred at a property in Inverness.

Murray faces a final accusation of breaching bail.

Lord Doherty today set a trial due to begin in July 2024 in Inverness.