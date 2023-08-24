Family-run Thurso butchers for sale as owners eye retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Thurso butchers for sale as owners eye retirement

The listing includes a three-bedroom flat above the shop which could be used as accommodation for new owners.

By Alex Banks
The couple are looking to retire and hope new owners will continue to trade. Image: Bews Butchers
The couple are looking to retire and hope new owners will continue to trade. Image: Bews Butchers

A Thurso butchers has been placed on the market as the current owners hope to retire.

Bews Butchers shop and owners accommodation is looking for offers over £350,000.

Owners Ian Mackay and wife Annette have run the Princes Street shop for the past 32 years.

Ian and Annette took over from the original Bews family in running the butchers store.

Local estate agents Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties is dealing with the listing.

Health problems played part in decision says owner

Ian believes time for change is important and is hoping it will continue to trade once new owners take charge.

He said: “I’m nearly 70 now and have health problems.

“Hopefully it’s kept the way it is, we have quite a few regulars.

“There’s a good opportunity for income and now there’s only two butchers in Thurso.”

The shop front on Princes Street. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

Ian said it was enjoyable to run the business since 1991 and is grateful for those who have supported the business.

The butchers will remain open until new owners are found.

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed running Bews, but my wife Annette does a lot more work than me.

“We’ll still keeping it open and running for now.”

Bews Butcher brochure

Senior estate agent Yvonne Fitzgerald said she is delighted to bring the “thriving butchers shop” to the market.

The brochure states: “The shop has three large display windows to the front and a UPVC door opens into the shop frontage which is fitted with fridges, freezers, shelving and serving counters.”

Inside Bews Butchers shop, which Ian Mackay and his wife Annette have had for 32 years. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties
Inside the three-bedroom flat. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties Date; Unknown

The building also offers storage rooms with a walk-in fridge and walk-in freezer as well as an office on the ground floor.

The brochure describes the owners accommodation as a “lovely bright flat”.

It consists of three bedrooms, a lounge and a fully fitted kitchen with a dining area.

The property has one bathroom and could also be used for the new owner to have on-site residential accommodation.

