Family-run Thurso butchers for sale as owners eye retirement

A Thurso butchers has been placed on the market as the current owners hope to retire.

Bews Butchers shop and owners accommodation is looking for offers over £350,000.

Owners Ian Mackay and wife Annette have run the Princes Street shop for the past 32 years.

Ian and Annette took over from the original Bews family in running the butchers store.

Local estate agents Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties is dealing with the listing.

Health problems played part in decision says owner

Ian believes time for change is important and is hoping it will continue to trade once new owners take charge.

He said: “I’m nearly 70 now and have health problems.

“Hopefully it’s kept the way it is, we have quite a few regulars.

“There’s a good opportunity for income and now there’s only two butchers in Thurso.”

Ian said it was enjoyable to run the business since 1991 and is grateful for those who have supported the business.

The butchers will remain open until new owners are found.

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed running Bews, but my wife Annette does a lot more work than me.

“We’ll still keeping it open and running for now.”

Bews Butcher brochure

Senior estate agent Yvonne Fitzgerald said she is delighted to bring the “thriving butchers shop” to the market.

The brochure states: “The shop has three large display windows to the front and a UPVC door opens into the shop frontage which is fitted with fridges, freezers, shelving and serving counters.”

The building also offers storage rooms with a walk-in fridge and walk-in freezer as well as an office on the ground floor.

The brochure describes the owners accommodation as a “lovely bright flat”.

It consists of three bedrooms, a lounge and a fully fitted kitchen with a dining area.

The property has one bathroom and could also be used for the new owner to have on-site residential accommodation.