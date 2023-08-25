Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague

Ian Thomas' victim was so scared following the incident that she had to be sent home from the store in Huntly.

By Danny McKay
Ian Thomas was abusive towards a member of staff at Asda in Huntly. Image: Facebook
A disgruntled ex-Asda employee has been warned he could face prison after marching into the store to shout and swear at a former colleague.

The 51-year-old had been banned from the shop he used to work in following an incident – which was not explained in court – but he did not go quietly.

Thomas returned to Asda and confronted the female member of staff, shouting and swearing at her before finally being ushered out of the supermarket.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer worked together at the locus, however, the accused’s employment was terminated.

Victim was alarmed and scared by abusive behaviour

“Prior to that, the complainer had filed a grievance against the accused and he was ultimately banned from entering the store.

“Around 8.05pm on July 13, while the complainer was working, the accused entered the store, walked through the aisles and saw the complainer.

“He walked towards her and became verbally abusive.”

Thomas shouted: “Oi you – don’t you f****** ignore me.”

This left the female member of staff feeling “alarmed” and she began to walk towards the customer service desk where some of her colleagues were.

Thomas followed and continued to shout and swear at her before eventually being ushered out of the shop.

Mr McMann said: “The complainer had to leave work early due to how scared she was.”

‘I won’t get into airing the dirty laundry between those two’

Police were contacted and, when Thomas was arrested, he said: “Any statement against me will be biased against me.”

Thomas pled guilty to a charge under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021 of acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman by shouting and swearing at her.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said a Crown request for a non-harassment order was “overkill”, and that his client had been out of trouble for the last seven years.

He said Thomas had “aired his grievances” with the women and therefore there would be no repetition of the incident.

He continued: “I could, but won’t, get into airing the dirty laundry between those two.

“The short version is, there was a grievance, he chose the wrong method by which to air that grievance.”

Sheriff Joseph Platt warned: “My first, initial thinking is that custody is the most appropriate disposal.

“I don’t think a non-harassment order is overkill either.”

However, he deferred sentence on Thomas, of Westfield Road, Inverurie, until next month for background reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

