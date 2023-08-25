Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague

A disgruntled ex-Asda employee has been warned he could face prison after marching into the store to shout and swear at a former colleague.

Ian Thomas’ victim was so scared following the incident that she had to be sent home from the supermarket in Huntly.

The 51-year-old had been banned from the shop he used to work in following an incident – which was not explained in court – but he did not go quietly.

Thomas returned to Asda and confronted the female member of staff, shouting and swearing at her before finally being ushered out of the supermarket.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer worked together at the locus, however, the accused’s employment was terminated.

Victim was alarmed and scared by abusive behaviour

“Prior to that, the complainer had filed a grievance against the accused and he was ultimately banned from entering the store.

“Around 8.05pm on July 13, while the complainer was working, the accused entered the store, walked through the aisles and saw the complainer.

“He walked towards her and became verbally abusive.”

Thomas shouted: “Oi you – don’t you f****** ignore me.”

This left the female member of staff feeling “alarmed” and she began to walk towards the customer service desk where some of her colleagues were.

Thomas followed and continued to shout and swear at her before eventually being ushered out of the shop.

Mr McMann said: “The complainer had to leave work early due to how scared she was.”

‘I won’t get into airing the dirty laundry between those two’

Police were contacted and, when Thomas was arrested, he said: “Any statement against me will be biased against me.”

Thomas pled guilty to a charge under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021 of acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman by shouting and swearing at her.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said a Crown request for a non-harassment order was “overkill”, and that his client had been out of trouble for the last seven years.

He said Thomas had “aired his grievances” with the women and therefore there would be no repetition of the incident.

He continued: “I could, but won’t, get into airing the dirty laundry between those two.

“The short version is, there was a grievance, he chose the wrong method by which to air that grievance.”

Sheriff Joseph Platt warned: “My first, initial thinking is that custody is the most appropriate disposal.

“I don’t think a non-harassment order is overkill either.”

However, he deferred sentence on Thomas, of Westfield Road, Inverurie, until next month for background reports.

