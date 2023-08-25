Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women

Graeme Irving's defence counsel told the court that his client had "a very troubled upbringing" as a child.  

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Graeme Irving was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

A high-risk double rapist who preyed on women when they were asleep or unconscious has been jailed for eight years.

Graeme Irving, 34, carried out sex attacks against two victims at addresses in Inverbervie and the Huntly area of Aberdeenshire.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that she acknowledged he had no previous convictions for sex crimes, but pointed out he was assessed as posing a high risk of sexual reoffending.

Judge Fiona Tait said: “Because of the gravity of the offences a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in your case.

“You were convicted after trial of two charges of rape and one charge of assault to injury.”

‘Sexual offences had substantial impact on complainers’

The judge said that she had read victim impact statements that spoke of ongoing trauma for the women he attacked.

She said: “These sexual offences are of considerable gravity. They had a substantial impact on each of the complainers”.

The judge also ordered that Irving, who is currently a prisoner, should be kept under supervision for a further two-year period at the end of his jail sentence.

She told Irving that during that period he would be on licence and if he breached its conditions could be returned to prison.

Irving had denied a series of charges at his earlier trial but was found guilty of the two rapes and the assault.

During attacks on his first victim, he struck her on the head and body, pushed her and threw objects at her.

On one occasion when she was pregnant he pushed her and she fell.

Irving also subjected the woman to rape when she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

‘A very troubled upbringing’

His second victim was also subjected to rape on an occasion when she had fallen asleep or become unconscious.

The offences were committed between 2013 and 2020.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said Irving now accepted partial responsibility for the assault charge but continued to deny committing the rapes.

He said that Irving, who has a previous conviction for assault, had “a very troubled upbringing” as a child.

Irving was told that as a result of the sentence passed on him he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

