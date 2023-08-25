First 20 venues announced for return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First 20 venues announced for return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week

A number of new venues are included for the near week event to take place in October.

By Chris Cromar
Two cocktails standing together
Bartenders Lounge is one of the venues announced for this year's Aberdeen Cocktails Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 11/01/23

The first 20 venues of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, which takes place in October, has been announced by its organiser today.

Running from October 18-24, attendees are encouraged to explore the city’s bar and hospitality scene by sampling exclusive cocktails while enjoying a range of different deals.

Announcing the first 20 venues that will participate in this year’s festival, organiser Gregor Sey has plenty of surprises up his sleeve for the celebration.

Outside of Common Sense.
Common Sense at Union Terrace Gardens is one of this year’s new venues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Four new city centre bars that have signed up are Bartenders Lounge, Common Sense, Resident X and Smoke and Soul’s The Firepit.

Bartenders Lounge, which is located at Golden Square, recently received three nominations for this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

The bar’s owner, Craig Scott said: “Accessibility and well made cocktails have been the foundation of Bartenders Lounge since our doors opened. This is why we are excited to be taking part in Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2023.

‘High level of craftmanship by bartenders’

“At Bartenders Lounge you can expect to see an exclusive list of carefully curated cocktails featuring spirits from Angus Alchemy, our brand partner for Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

“Cocktail Week is an opportunity for Aberdonians to enjoy the high level of craftsmanship by bartenders across the city. Aberdeen has produced some of the best bartenders in the country, so to know there’s a week dedicated to tasting their work at a discounted rate is amazing and we can’t wait for it to begin.”

The full list of the 20 venues that have been announced so far are:

  • Bartenders Lounge
  • Chop Bar and Grill
  • Common Sense
  • Dusk
  • Faffless
  • Ninety-Nine
  • No. 10 Bar and Restaurant
  • Nox
  • OGV Taproom
  • Orchid
Cocktail on table with hand on it.
Cocktails from Orchid will be available during Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
  • Paramount
  • Revolucion De Cuba
  • Resident X
  • Siberia
  • The Craftsman Company
  • The Esslemont
  • The Firepit
  • The Ivy Lodge
  • The Spiritualist
  • Under The Hammer

All of these, including those still to be announced, will be shaking up a menu of special festival cocktails which will only be available to wristband holders.

Gregor Sey holding two cocktails.
Gregor Sey is the event’s organiser. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Mr Sev added: “Aberdeen’s hospitality scene continues to punch above its weight and this festival will be showcasing the best of the city with a mixed variety of top venues taking part.

“Additionally, many of the new venues involved are less than a year old, so returning attendees have some different venues to explore and tick off their guidebook.”

Every menu will have at least one cocktail priced at £5 available for the entire week, with the full line-up of drinks to be shared closer to the event.

Early bird tickets on sale now

Unique mixology workshops, specially crafted menus and exclusive food and drink experiences will give attendees plenty of choice when choosing venues that are in the festival guide.

There will be a big focus on local producers, while there will be low and non-alcohol drinks available for those driving or looking for alternative options.

Discounted early bird wristbands are available now at £8 for the week and £6 for students and Blue Light card holders, with this increasing to £12 when these have sold out.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Roof repair in Boddam was completed by local tradesmen who stepped in to help.
Kind roofer steps in to fix Aberdeenshire pensioner's botched roof repair for free, but…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ian Thomas appeared in court for causing a disturbance at Asda in Huntly Picture shows; Ian Thomas and Asda Huntly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
Jamie Russo with two takeaway containers inside Redcloak Fish Bar
Stonehaven chipper handed out 'around 750 free kids' meals' during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old…
Copper Pots Day Nursery in Aberdeen
Splintered boxes, unsecured doors and hanging blind cords raises 'serious concerns' at Aberdeen nursery
Lightning strikes over the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire as the UK is now braced for torrential downpours and storms that will could cause flash flooding across large parts of the country. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2014. See PA story Weather Heat. Photo credit should read: Neil Squires/PA Wire
Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?
Paul Smith bringing comedy show to Aberdeen.
Paul Smith to bring latest comedy show to P&J Live in Aberdeen
The panellists at Axis and ABFE-Scotland's event in Aberdeen.
North-east energy sector leaders open up on gender and race discrimination
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Let's put our planet first Elon Musk

Conversation