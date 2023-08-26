Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse

Lee Francis, who is originally from Elgin, placed a mobile phone on a wardrobe in an attempt to secretly record his wife's bedroom activities.

By David Love
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man who secretly recorded and violently assaulted his wife during a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse has been told to stay away from her for five years.

Lee Francis, who is originally from Elgin but now lives in Cove, severely injured his partner when he threw a glass at her, slashing open her arm.

On another occasion, at a house in Ellon, he placed a mobile phone on a wardrobe in an attempt to record her bedroom activities, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 52-year-old previously admitted the offences, which occurred between September 1 2019 and January 1 2022. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail by contacting her after he had been charged.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told that they had been in a relationship for five years but then got married.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “The relationship had its ups and downs especially when they both had consumed alcohol.”

Glass smashed on wife’s arm

Mrs Gair said on one occasion while the couple were staying in Newburgh, he threw a glass at her, which severely injured her.

“It smashed on her arm as she put it up to protect herself and she needed hospital treatment in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,” the fiscal said.

The court heard that there were two incidents when the pair were staying in Elgin’s Premier Inn, one of which resulted in him shouting, swearing and calling her offensive names. The second involved him struggling with her.

Mrs Gair also told of an incident in a house in Ellon where Francis covertly placed a mobile phone on voice record on a wardrobe, which his wife discovered.

“He said he wanted to know what she was doing when he was not there, suggesting infidelity,” Mrs Gair added.

‘They should not have got married’

Francis’s lawyer, Matthew O’Neill told the court that the partner had also installed monitoring equipment on his client’s phone, saying “the issues of mistrust were mutual”.

He added: “There were strains in the relationship before and they should not have got married. It was not sensible for it to continue.”

Francis, formerly of Hardhillock Avenue, Elgin, was ordered to carry out 225 hours of community service and was placed under two years of supervision. He must also take part in a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers.

More from Crime & Courts

Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Man in hospital following assault in Inverness
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver who killed charity cyclist and then buried body in woods jailed for 12…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Man admits stalking charge after sending racist abuse to owner of Airbnb next door
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Teen stabbed 'love rival' through heart in horrifying Aberdeen street attack
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Ex-coach of Highland girls’ football club accused of raping child
Lee Francis carried out a 27-month campaign of domestic abuse. Image: DC Thomson
Married dad-of-two choked stripper unconscious at Aberdeen club