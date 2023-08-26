Highland dad killed during shocking ‘dognapping’ break-in

A Highland dad has been killed in his own home during an alleged “dognapping”.

Donald Patience, who was originally from Alness, was found dead in his home after police were called to an ongoing burglary.

Officers were called to reports the 45-year-old’s beloved white labradoodle was being stolen.

However, by the time police arrived at the home in the Radcliffe area of Manchester, Mr Patience, who was affectionately known as “Prentice”, was found dead.

His family have described him as a “much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many”.

The Daily Mail reports the dog, who is believed to be called Layla, was recovered by police after being dropped off at a dog groomer a few hours later and is now being looked after by staff.

Labradoodle puppies can sell for up to £1,500.

Men arrested in Donald Patience murder investigation

Police in Manchester have launched a murder investigation following the harrowing incident.

Officers have described the incident as a “targeted attack”.

Mr Prentice was known to regularly walk the labradoodle, which he adored, in the area near his Ainsworth Road home.

Due to the shocking circumstances, a Home Office post-mortem has been carried out, which has concluded the death is suspicious.

Three men have since been arrested in connection with Mr Patience’s death on Tuesday.

Two, aged 27 and 41, have been released pending further inquiries while a 39-year-old remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith, from the police’s major incident team, said: “First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our inquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

#APPEAL | GMP have launched a murder investigation after a body of a man was found in a property on Ainsworth Road, #Radcliffe earlier this week. He has been confirmed as Donald 'Prentice' Patience. Three arrests have been made but do you know more? ➡️ https://t.co/0kvMy096oi pic.twitter.com/B88E2Tg6pc — Bury South Police (GMP) (@GMPBurySouth) August 25, 2023

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of inquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling the major incident team direct on 0161 856 3635 or 101, quoting incident 1139 from August 22.

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online HERE.