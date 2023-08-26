Highland dad killed during shocking ‘dognapping’ break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland dad killed during shocking ‘dognapping’ break-in

Police were called as thieves tried to steal a labradoodle from his home.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Donald Patience was an adored father and son. Image: Greater Manchester Police

A Highland dad has been killed in his own home during an alleged “dognapping”.

Donald Patience, who was originally from Alness, was found dead in his home after police were called to an ongoing burglary.

Officers were called to reports the 45-year-old’s beloved white labradoodle was being stolen.

However, by the time police arrived at the home in the Radcliffe area of Manchester, Mr Patience, who was affectionately known as “Prentice”, was found dead.

Bouquets of flowers at the scene outside Donald Patience's home.
Flowers have been left outside Donald Patience’s home. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

His family have described him as a “much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many”.

The Daily Mail reports the dog, who is believed to be called Layla, was recovered by police after being dropped off at a dog groomer a few hours later and is now being looked after by staff.

Labradoodle puppies can sell for up to £1,500.

Men arrested in Donald Patience murder investigation

Police in Manchester have launched a murder investigation following the harrowing incident.

Officers have described the incident as a “targeted attack”.

Mr Prentice was known to regularly walk the labradoodle, which he adored, in the area near his Ainsworth Road home.

Due to the shocking circumstances, a Home Office post-mortem has been carried out, which has concluded the death is suspicious.

Two police officers, police car and flowers outside home of Donald Patience.
There has been a major police presence at the scene for several days. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Three men have since been arrested in connection with Mr Patience’s death on Tuesday.

Two, aged 27 and 41, have been released pending further inquiries while a 39-year-old remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith, from the police’s major incident team, said: “First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our inquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of inquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling the major incident team direct on 0161 856 3635 or 101, quoting incident 1139 from August 22.

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online HERE.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis Picture shows; Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An oil and gas company has been fined ?535,000 after a worker sustained life-changing injuries following the uncontrolled collapse of a crane. Greig Philip Harwood and John Divers, employees of Enermech Limited, were injured while working on the Fulmar Alpha North Sea oil platform on 11 September 2017 Picture shows; The Fulmar platform. North Sea. Supplied by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited website Date; Unknown
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Man in hospital following assault in Inverness
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ian Thomas appeared in court for causing a disturbance at Asda in Huntly Picture shows; Ian Thomas and Asda Huntly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drink-driver has admitted to killing a charity cyclist and then hiding his body in a grave. Alexander McKellar ploughed into Tony Parsons in his Isuzu pick-up on the A82 road between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute on September 29 2017. Mr Parsons had travelled from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire to Fort William and was intending on returning south as part of a charity bike ride. McKellar teamed up with his twin brother Robert to try and cover up his crime, which included burying the 63-year-old ex-Navy officer in nearby woods Picture shows; From left: Tony Parsons, Alexander McKellar, Robert McKellar. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Drink-driver who killed charity cyclist and then buried body in woods jailed for 12…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Coghill admitted a stalknig charge after sending abusive messages to the owner of the holiday let next door. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Kevin Coghill. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 24/08/2023
Man admits stalking charge after sending racist abuse to owner of Airbnb next door
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Police incident near Lidl in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Police at Wellington Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media Date; 26/09/2021; 11526eae-db1b-4b0e-9146-62074fe3d8bd
Teen stabbed 'love rival' through heart in horrifying Aberdeen street attack
The High Court in Glasgow
Ex-coach of Highland girls’ football club accused of raping child

Conversation