Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans

An Aberdeen fan who hurled abuse about Rangers supporters has been banned from away games for the next 12 months.

Jamie Davidson, 46, made the remarks outside Hampden Park on January 15 2023.

The Dons and their Glasgow rivals were set to face off in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, which Rangers later won 2-1.

Davidson, of Inverbervie, was enraged after he was refused entry to the match.

He told police officers: “I’m going to kick f*** out of Rangers fans” and “Rangers c***s.”

Davidson pled guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His lawyer Urfan Dar told the court that Davidson received a letter from the Aberdeen Football Club that he was allowed to attend home matches.

Sheriff Anthony Deutch fined Davidson £320 and imposed a 12-month football banning order for away games.

Drunken supporter was refused entry to Scottish League Cup semi-final

The court earlier heard that police stopped to speak to Davidson who was drunk before the match.

Davidson – who had already been refused entry – was argumentative and refused to leave.

He initially walked away before returning 30 minutes later in an attempt to get into the stadium.

Davidson was again asked to leave and then acted in an abusive manner – swearing and shouting.

He then made the comments about Rangers fans before shouting and screaming at police.

Davidson said: “F*** you c***s” and “I’m not moving anywhere you c***s.”

He was then arrested when he proclaimed that he did “nothing wrong.”

Davidson then stated: “I will kill you all.”