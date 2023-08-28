Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans

Jamie Davidson, 46, made the remarks outside Hampden Park just before the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

By Connor Gordon
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

An Aberdeen fan who hurled abuse about Rangers supporters has been banned from away games for the next 12 months.

Jamie Davidson, 46, made the remarks outside Hampden Park on January 15 2023.

The Dons and their Glasgow rivals were set to face off in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, which Rangers later won 2-1.

Davidson, of Inverbervie, was enraged after he was refused entry to the match.

He told police officers: “I’m going to kick f*** out of Rangers fans” and “Rangers c***s.”

Davidson pled guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His lawyer Urfan Dar told the court that Davidson received a letter from the Aberdeen Football Club that he was allowed to attend home matches.

Sheriff Anthony Deutch fined Davidson £320 and imposed a 12-month football banning order for away games.

Drunken supporter was refused entry to Scottish League Cup semi-final

The court earlier heard that police stopped to speak to Davidson who was drunk before the match.

Davidson – who had already been refused entry – was argumentative and refused to leave.

He initially walked away before returning 30 minutes later in an attempt to get into the stadium.

Davidson was again asked to leave and then acted in an abusive manner – swearing and shouting.

He then made the comments about Rangers fans before shouting and screaming at police.

Davidson said: “F*** you c***s” and “I’m not moving anywhere you c***s.”

He was then arrested when he proclaimed that he did “nothing wrong.”

Davidson then stated: “I will kill you all.”

More from Crime & Courts

The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Man brandished bat and told neighbour 'you are dead'
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Ellon biker in dock over horror crash that led to friend's foot amputation
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Retired social worker fined for attacking nurse with butter knife
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Jealous girlfriend sent intimate picture to mum of love triangle rival
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him
Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Highland dad killed during shocking 'dognapping' break-in
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
Police Scotland officers
Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation
The incident took place before the Hampden semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse