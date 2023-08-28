Garioch RFC’s pride as Nikki Simpson called up to Scotland training squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garioch RFC’s pride as Nikki Simpson called up to Scotland training squad

The hooker could win her first international cap later this year.

By Gary Heatly
Garioch RFC's Nikki Simpson who has been called up to the Scotland squad. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS.

Garioch RFC are “very proud” of Nikki Simpson following her selection in the Scotland women’s extended training squad.

And seeing her training with the national team over the coming weeks as she pushes to earn a first full cap will inspire her Garioch teammates and young girls at the club to dream big.

That is the opinion of club president Peter Grant who said:  “It is just fantastic for Nikki and for the club as a whole to see her being recognised at that level.

“She has worked ever so hard over the years and this call up is reward for that and we as a club at Garioch are very proud of her.

“It shows her team mates in the women’s squad what is possible while we have a girls’ section that is growing and it gives these young players a real belief that coming from this part of the world and playing for your country one day is an achievable goal.

“Over the last few years as a club we have put a lot of time and effort into growing the women’s game and (former club coach) Stuart Corsar has worked with Nikki a lot during that time.

“He is now heading up Scottish Rugby’s women’s and girls’ Regional Training Centre in Aberdeen and that should be a big help to players from Garioch and the north east to help them push on and get the training under their belts required without having to move away from the area.

“We hope that Nikki’s selection to train with Scotland shines a light on the women’s game up in this area because there are a lot of talented female players at Garioch who have big futures to look forward to.”

Simpson is Garioch’s club development officer and that sees her going into schools such as Inverurie Academy, Meldrum Academy and Kemnay Academy and encouraging youngsters to take up rugby.

The hooker starred for Garioch in their first year in the Premiership last season and that led to her being selected to play for the Thistles in the Celtic Challenge and then for the Scottish Futures.

She started for the Futures against England under-20s in Newcastle in March and did the same again against Wales under-23s at the Oriam on the outskirts of Edinburgh in April.

Fellow Garioch player Lindsey McDiarmid was involved in that second game while Simpson, Megan Hyland and Aila Ronald, who came through the club’s youth ranks before moving to Edinburgh, were in Italy in the summer with the Futures.

Garioch RFC’s Nikki Simpson has been called up to the Scotland extended training squad. Image supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS.

Hyland and Charlotte Burrows from the club have also had exposure to Scotland under-18 sevens recently, so these are exciting times at Kellands Park.

Simpson has been in camp with Scotland down in Edinburgh this week and the squad will continue to meet for regular camps before the Test match versus Spain at Hive Stadium in the capital on September 30.

Everything is building up to the new WXV 2 event in South Africa in October and Grant concluded:  “If Nikki was to be named in the matchday squad to play against Spain next month then I can guarantee large numbers of people with Garioch connections would be making sure they would be there to see it live.

“Getting an international cap is a very difficult thing to do, but these are exciting times for Nikki and really exciting times for the club.

“We take a lot of pride in how our women’s and girls’ rugby programme continues to grow here.”

